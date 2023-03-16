Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI) Announces Initial Entry Into The $10+ Billion Banner Printing Market

The Company's New Division "Banner Printing of America" Has Opened 28 New Local Offices In Key US Cities In Last 8 Months

Company's Aggressive Plan Is To Open 250 more Regional US Offices In Next 48 Months

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI), is a commercial printing management company, that provides low priced printing services to businesses and individuals, offering online, demand, digital, and offset printing services. It markets brochures/flyers, business cards, calendars, door hangers, envelopes, foam and gator boards, PVC board signs, presentation folders, tradeshow booth displays, large format printing products, and modular and outdoor displays, today announced that over the last 8 months, it has established a new printing division "Banner Printing of America."

The main corporate office for Banner Printing of America is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over the last 8 months we have made excellent progress by opening 28 new regional/local offices in other major cities throughout America

To see the 28 cities that that have opened offices for Banner Printing of America, click on the below URL.

https://www.bannerprintingofamerica.com/locations/

Over the next 48 months the Company plans to open another 250 offices in major cities which will then give us an office in almost 300 cities in America. This will then give the Company the opportunity to expand its on-line advertising for customers nationwide.

The main banner products that the Company supplies to customers are vinyl banners, retractable banner stands, floor stickers, adhesive vinyl and much more!

Ron Miller the president of Discount Print of America Inc. (DPUI) said: "We are very excited about another new division which will focus on supplying customers with top quality banner products. By having 200 plus new locations in a short period of time I am very confident that his will give our company another tremendous growth vehicle (along with our Convention Printing division) over the next few years. We plan to be a major supplier of printing banners throughout America".

He concluded: "We believe that opening all these local offices will fuel an increasing growth of banner market revenues which we project that will result in a projected substantial increases for the Company and its shareholders in this and coming years."

About Discount Print USA, Inc. (DPUI)

Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed divisions which specialize in both convention and banner and printing solutions.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

For additional information please visit main corporate site at www.discountprintusa.com and the new banner printing site www.bannerprintingofamerica.com

