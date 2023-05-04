Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI) Strengthens Its Position In A Projected $50+ Billion Market - The Global Event and Exhibition Market

The Company Announces That It Has Become An Authorized Distributor For 'Showdown Displays'; Deal Adds Over 1,000 New Products That Company Can Offer To Exhibitors Attending Trade Shows In America

The Global Event And Exhibition Market Is Anticipated To Reach $50 Billion By 2027

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI), is a commercial printing management company, that provides low priced printing services to businesses and individuals, offering online, demand, digital, and offset printing services. It markets brochures/flyers, business cards, calendars, door hangers, envelopes, foam and gator boards, PVC board signs, presentation folders, tradeshow booth displays, large format printing products, and modular and outdoor displays, today announced that it has become an authorized dealer for Showdown Displays, a global leader, manufacturer and supplier of visual communication, event and display products. The deal will immediately increase the Company's ability to offer over 1,000 new products to exhibitors attending trades shows in major cities in the entire United States.

Showdown Displays has been recognized and awarded by numerous publications (Inc. Magazine, Counselor Magazine, PromoMarketing Magazine Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and Minnesota Business Magazine) and associations (ASI, CCW & PPAI) as the leading provider of visual communication products, as well as one of Minnesota's top employers.

Ron Miller the President of Discount Print USA, (DPUI) said: "We are very excited about becoming an authorized distributor for 'Showdown Displays'. By adding over 1,000 new products that we can offer to exhibitors attending trade shows in America we feel that through our marketing to these exhibitors we can increase our sales substantially. The majority of these products are very simple to assemble for the exhibitors saving time and money without having to build complete exhibits for their space at the convention. Almost every product has an online video with instructions on how to assemble the portable display."

He continued: "Several industry watchdog reports project that The Global Event and Exhibition Market size is anticipated to increase to US$ 50 billion by 2027 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.[1] These additional highly effective products are in demand by our customers and this deal should allow us to increase revenues from our existing customers as well.

By becoming an authorized distributor for Showdown Displays this now gives us over 1,000 new products to offer exhibitors attending trades shows in major cities in the entire United States. These products range from Table Covers, Retractable Banners, Banner Displays, Banners and Flags, Tents, Signage, Tabletop Displays, Floor Displays, Total Show Packages, Stands & Furniture & much more!".

All of these new products are offered on both of the following websites: www.discountprintusa.com and www.conventionprintingofamerica.com

Simply click at the top of each website 'Tradeshow Booths & Displays' to see the new products offered.

About Showdown Displays

Headquartered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Showdown Displays is a privately-held global manufacturer and supplier of visual communication, event and display products. Showdown Displays solely markets its services and products through authorized distributor partners in a collection of diverse distribution channels, including Promotional Product Distributors, Marketing & Experiential Agencies, Exhibit Display Providers, Sign Shops, Commercial Printers and Event Planners.

Showdown Displays owns and operates highly efficient and socially responsible manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and the Czech Republic.

Founded in 1999, Showdown Displays continues to demonstrate exceptional growth fueled by innovative products, a collaborative and engaging company culture and legendary customer experiences. Known for its legendary On Target Guarantee, Showdown Displays strives to be on target, on time, every time.

About Discount Print USA, Inc. (DPUI)

Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed divisions which specialize in both convention and banner and printing solutions.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

For additional information please visit main corporate site at www.discountprintusa.com and the new banner printing site www.bannerprintingofamerica.com and the new convention printing site www.conventionprintingofamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicholas Nguyen

1-877-529-9515

[email protected]

[1] https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/event-exhibition-market

