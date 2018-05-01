Discount School Supply's Donations To Head Start Top $1 Million

Reflecting on his organization's 20-year relationship with NHSA, Golechha noted, "There is ample evidence that early access to educational opportunities is critical for the underserved children in our communities if they are to succeed in school and, more importantly, in life. As leaders in providing the best educational tools and solutions to teachers and parents, we, at Excelligence and Discount School Supply, are proud to partner once again with NHSA and the Dollar Per Child Campaign that has benefitted millions of American children."

Head Start/Early Head Start has improved the lives of more than 32 million children and their families since its inception, and exemplifies the national commitment to give every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, an opportunity to succeed in school and in life. Through the Dollar Per Child campaign, which aims to raise one dollar for each of the one million vulnerable children Head Start serves each year, NHSA ensures that the voices of at-risk children and their families are heard. Dollar Per Child funds are used to amplify a unified voice, advocacy, and representation of all Head Start Children in Congress and on Capitol Hill, along with outreach and education to the public about the program.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street Press). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Steve Spangler Science®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

See more at: www.discountschoolsupply.com, www.reallygoodstuff.com, www.childrensfactory.com, www.angelesstore.com, www.learningcarpets.com, www.educationalproducts.com, www.cceionline.com, www.frogstreet.com.

About Discount School Supply®

Discount School Supply (DSS) is the premiere one-stop shopping destination for early childhood education needs, providing a wide variety of products designed to help make early childhood learning fun. From its innovative and unique collection of exclusive items to well-known national brands, DSS has everything needed to support a classroom with everyday low prices and a 110% Low Price Guarantee. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®. For more information about Discount School Supply, please visit www.discountschoolsupply.com.

About the National Head Start Association

The National Head Start Association (NHSA) is a nonprofit organization committed to the belief that every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, has the ability to succeed in life. NHSA is the voice for more than 1 million children, 200,000 staff and 1,600 Head Start grantees in the United States. Since 1974, NHSA has worked diligently for policy changes that ensure all at-risk children have access to the Head Start model of support for the whole child, the family and the community.

