Discount Tire & Service Centers Announces Strategic Partnership with Formula Drift for Enhanced Customer Value and Brand Growth

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire & Service Centers, a leading California-based family-owned chain of tire and automotive service centers, is proud to unveil a new strategic partnership with Formula Drift as the official tire center for the prestigious Long Beach and Irwindale events. Vice President of Operations, Robert Ortega stated, "This collaboration signifies a key milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and expanding our service offerings."

Formula Drift Discount Tire & Service Centers

Anferni Rodriguez, Senior Director of Marketing at Discount Tire & Service Centers, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with Formula Drift underscores our dedication to enhancing the customer experience and elevating our brand presence. By leveraging this partnership, we aim to offer market-leading prices and superior service, setting a new benchmark in the industry."

As we look ahead, Discount Tire & Service Centers remains focused on innovation and growth. The forthcoming initiatives, including the introduction of a new technology infrastructure and innovative enhancements at its retail locations, reflect their forward-thinking approach to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and strengthening Discount Tire & Service Centers' position as a trusted leader in tire and automotive services.

