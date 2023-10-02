Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire's Retail Footprint

Leading Retailer Adds 25 Locations in New York and Pennsylvania That Include Auto Maintenance Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Dunn Tire in a transaction that closed September 30, 2023. In addition to tire sales, alignments, and tire-related services, Dunn Tire provides parts and installations for brakes, lube and oil services, front-end repairs, and state vehicle inspections at 25 locations in western and central New York and Pennsylvania.

The acquisition expands Discount Tire's commitment to providing inviting, easy, and safe automotive services to retail customers, fleet customers, B2B customers, and online shoppers. Discount Tire, which was started by Bruce T. Halle in 1960, is the largest family-owned tire retail business in the U.S., operating more than 1,150 stores.

Discount Tire Chief Revenue Officer Christian Roe said, "We are excited to connect with Randy and Robert Clark to bring Dunn Tire into our family as we enter the next phase of our company's growth. They have built an exceptional business serving customers across New York and Pennsylvania. Looking ahead, we will continue to grow our businesses in new markets and bring full-service offerings to customers."

The current Dunn Tire chairman, Randall Clark, and a group of Buffalo, New York, area investors acquired Dunn Tire from founder James Dunn in the 1990s. The acquisition of Dunn Tire by Discount Tire expands Discount Tire's retail footprint in Pennsylvania and marks an entrance for the company into New York markets.

"We have the deepest respect for the strong culture that Discount Tire has fostered over its history," said Randall Clark. "In searching for the right partner that would uphold the highest standard of care and respect for our people and customers, it became clear that was something only Discount Tire could offer."

Dunn Tire executive Robert Clark, managing director of retail operations, will continue to manage the brand's day-to-day retail and service operations. Chris Adams, senior vice president at Discount Tire, has oversight of full-service and fleet business segments. All current Dunn Tire retail management and store employees remain employed. The 25 locations acquired by Discount Tire will continue to operate using the Dunn Tire brand name.

Dunn Tire's investors will retain independent ownership of Exxpress Tire Delivery, a wholesale business operating five distribution centers serving thousands of accounts in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. That business, which employs more than 200 team members in the region and sells all major brands, will continue to be led by the current president, David Simons, and vice presidents, Paul Pittner and Stephen Clave.

Discount Tire is the retail brand name of The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, which does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. It also owns Tire Rack, a consumer-direct source and wholesaler of tires, wheels, and accessories. Previously, the company acquired Ellisville Tire & Service located near St. Louis, Missouri.

Randall Clark, Bruce Halle, and Tire Rack founder Peter Veldman were inducted together into the Tire Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2012.

"In many ways, the acquisition of Dunn Tire is a storied reunion between great leaders and great people that take care of their communities," said Adams.

For more information, visit discounttire.com or dunntire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE
Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,150 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. In 2023, the company acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs.

Media Contact:
Greg Miller
pressemails@discounttire.com

SOURCE Discount Tire

