Discount Tire and Major League Soccer Announce Multiyear Partnership in the U.S.

Agreement will give Discount Tire the Platform to Activate in Communities Around Its 1,200 Stores

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading retailer of tires and wheels, and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced a new multiyear partnership in the U.S. Through this agreement, Discount Tire will be named the official tire retailer of MLS, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and MLS Cup presented by Audi.

As part of this multiyear partnership, Discount Tire will integrate into MLS broadcasts and advertise on MLS Season Pass and FOX, feature in-stadium promotions, offer customer sweepstakes, and execute grassroots marketing and community outreach programs at many of Discount Tire's 1,200 stores across 39 states.

"As a longtime fan that has witnessed the tremendous growth and interest in soccer in the U.S., I couldn't be more excited than to have Discount Tire named the Official Tire Retailer of MLS," said Michael Zuieback, executive chairman at Discount Tire. "We look forward to partnering with MLS to support local neighborhoods and to bring Discount Tire's message of making tire buying easy and inviting to fans and viewers nationwide."

Discount Tire operates retail stores offering tires, wheels, and wiper blades in 20 of the home markets for current MLS clubs, and through this partnership will be holding local activations tailored to support youth soccer while also offering fans special experiences and Discount Tire branded apparel.

"We are proud to welcome Discount Tire as an official partner as the league continues to grow," said Carter Ladd, MLS Chief Revenue Officer. "Consumers trust Discount Tire and we look forward to working together to further reach and engage with MLS' loyal fanbase."

Over the last eight years Major League Soccer has introduced eleven new clubs and is coming off a record breaking 2023 season. As part of its investment into professional soccer, Discount Tire has also struck a partnership to be the official tire retailer of Inter Miami CF and is collaborating with Continental Tire, a longtime supporting partner of MLS and professional soccer in North America, to sponsor the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders FC, FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, and Chicago Fire FC.

The announcement between MLS and Discount Tire arrives during a period of unprecedented momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America, with MLS' 29th season underway, the second season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the second season of Leagues Cup and Copa America taking place in 2024, the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup slated for 2025, and the FIFA World Cup coming to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

