Leading tire retailer sponsors Inter Miami CF during 2025 MLS season resulting in Philip F. Anschutz Trophy

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Discount Tire, a leading retailer of tires and wheels, is celebrating the Major League Soccer Cup victory by Inter Miami CF, which Discount Tire has sponsored since 2024. Inter Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium 3-1 to secure the season's top honors. Discount Tire is the Official Tire Retailer of Inter Miami CF and the Official Tire Retailer of the MLS.

"Congratulations to the entire Inter Miami CF organization for an amazing season and championship win in the MLS Cup," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "We're proud to partner with Inter Miami CF on their season-long victory and look forward to celebrating many more wins in the MLS together."

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes Chase Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center, and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, JPMorgan Chase, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

