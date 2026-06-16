Discount Tire Encourages Drivers To Travel Safer This Summer With Free Tire Safety Checks Ahead of National Tire Safety Week

Leading tire and wheel retailer offers money-saving safety tips for drivers hitting the road this summer

PHOENIX, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the heavily traveled Independence Day holiday, Discount Tire will be offering complimentary tire safety checks at its over 1,275 locations across the U.S. during National Tire Safety Week from June 29 to July 4.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, proper tire inflation can save drivers up to 11 cents per gallon and extend a tire's lifespan by almost 5,000 miles, so before taking a summer road trip, drivers should pay close attention to the condition of their tires.

"With household budgets under increasing pressure from rising costs, maintaining your tires is a practical way to save money while prioritizing safety," said Tom Williams, Chief Experience Officer at Discount Tire. "Whether families are traveling to a local event or embarking on a road trip to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Independence Day, our technicians are committed to helping them prepare for safe, reliable journeys."

Discount Tire recommends the following tire safety tips for drivers hitting the road this summer:

Check tire pressure at least once a month, especially before long trips. Tire pressure PSI changes when temperatures change, and incorrect pressure can lead to poor handling and uneven wear.

Use an upside-down penny to check tire tread grooves. If Lincoln's head is visible, it's time to replace the tires.

Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles.

Rubber can age and increase the risk of tire failure, so check the DOT number on the tire sidewall to verify its age.

Drivers looking for tire recommendations can use Treadwell to find the best tires based on where, what, and how they drive.

In partnership with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, Discount Tire continues to educate drivers on the importance of tire safety each year. Drivers can book an appointment at their local Discount Tire or America's Tire and receive free tire safety services provided year-round, including tread and air pressure checks and rotations.

For drivers shopping for or in need of new tires, Discount Tire is offering up to $80 instant savings on select tires and wheels between June 30 and July 9. For more information about Independence Day deals, visit https://www.discounttire.com/promotions.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,275 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

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SOURCE Discount Tire