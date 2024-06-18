DISCOUNT TIRE EXPERTS OFFER SAFE DRIVING TIPS DURING NATIONAL TIRE SAFETY WEEK

Promoting Safe Travels With DIY and Free Tire Safety Checks Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Tire Safety Week, June 24-July 3, Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, will be offering free tire safety and air pressure checks at more than 1,200 locations across 39 states.

In 2023, drivers logged 3.263 trillion miles on U.S. roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration. National Tire Safety Week serves as a reminder for drivers to check and make sure their tires and wheels are safe and well maintained before heading out on road trips this summer.

"Keeping drivers safe on the roads is our biggest priority. For us, National Tire Safety Week is one of the ways we showcase our commitment to safety and bring it to life at our stores, online, and in partnership with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "Ensuring drivers have the best tires for their vehicles to get where they're going safely is essential, especially during hot summer months."

A study conducted by USTMA showed 53% of U.S. drivers don't know how to properly check tire tread wear. Discount Tire recommends drivers keep in mind the following five tips for tire safety:

Check your tread at Discount Tire with one of our experts using a mobile tread depth scanner in seconds, ensuring your vehicle has enough tread left to provide a safe stopping distance. Drivers can also check tread depth at home by sticking a penny upside down in a tread groove — it's time to replace the tire if Lincoln's head is visible. Check your tire air pressure at least once a month when the tires are cool — especially before a long trip. Incorrect pressure can lead to poor handling, worse gas mileage, and uneven wear. Hot summer temperatures affect tire pressure, for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes 1 psi. Rotate your tires every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops. Replace tires that are six years old or older. Rubber becomes harder and brittle as it ages, so drivers should check the age of their tires on the DOT number stamped on the tire's sidewall. Check your trunk to see what equipment your car contains for tire emergencies, such as tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors.

Drivers in the market for new tires can use Treadwell, Discount Tire's online tire recommendation tool, to get customized tire recommendations based on their specific vehicle, where they live, and personal driving habits.

During National Tire Safety Week, customers can schedule a complimentary service appointment at any Discount Tire or America's Tire location for regular tire and wheel inspections. From June 29 through July 4, Discount Tire is also offering up to $160 instant savings on select tires and wheels to celebrate Independence Day.

Customers are encouraged to book an appointment online to wait less time in stores. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Greg Miller

[email protected]

844-400-0221

SOURCE Discount Tire