Discount Tire Introduces Nokian Tyres' Encompass AW01 Tire With Innovative All-weather Performance

The Nokian Tyres Encompass AW01 delivers innovative all-weather performance. The technology is designed for drivers looking for suitable and safe tires that are able to remain on the vehicle year-round with better snow traction capabilities than standard all-season tires.

This exclusive tire focuses on advanced wet traction to provide consumers with superior technology in wet stopping for absolute confidence no matter the weather. All Nokian Encompass AW01 tires have Aramid Strong Sidewalls, a unique solution that provides tires with better resistance against impacts and cuts. The new Encompass AW01 is also built with a Dual Zone asymmetrical tread design. This two-sided tread pattern features a snow-focused inside area that uses sipes, lateral notches and sipe activators, helping drivers stay in control on the road in rough conditions.

For more information about the Nokian Tyres Encompass AW01 tire, visit Discount Tire online. To locate a store, schedule a tire service appointment or utilize the new online tire-buying guide, Treadwell, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle and celebrating its 60th year of business, they serve customers at more than 1,070 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

SOURCE DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA’S TIRE

Related Links

http://discounttire.com

