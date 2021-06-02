Discount Tire now offering windshield wiper replacement at all stores

"Discount Tire is looking for new opportunities to offer services that take care of our customers and help keep them driving safe," said Marcus Bolland, assistant vice president of Discount Tire. "Customers tell us they appreciate the opportunity to complete an often overlooked safety check and parts replacement at the same time their tire or wheel service is performed. Replacing worn-out windshield wipers at our stores is a natural extension of our trusted expertise and quality service."

Discount Tire technicians can help customers determine the right windshield wiper blades for their vehicle, and the stores are stocking wiper blades to fit more than 98 percent of cars and light trucks. Wiper blades available at Discount Tire locations are products exclusively from TRICO, which has offered premium windshield wiper blades for more than a century. Customers pay for the cost of the wiper blades, with no labor charges for installation.

Discount Tire's end-to-end customer experience lets drivers shop and book appointments online to reduce wait time in stores, and customers can remain in their vehicle while tire and wheel – and now wiper blade – service is performed. Customers may also buy windshield wiper blades at Discount Tire and perform installation themselves.

Visit Discount Tire's landing page on wiper blades to learn more.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,090 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

SOURCE DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA’S TIRE

