Discount Tire Opens First Store in North Dakota

Leading national retailer of tires and wheels expands into new market, now serving customers in 38 states

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading retailers of tires and wheels, Discount Tire, expands to North Dakota today, marking the brand's entrance of operations into its 38th state. Discount Tire's latest store opened in Grand Forks, North Dakota, at 2751 32nd Ave. S. and is set to meet tire and wheel needs in Grand Forks County and surrounding areas.

Discount Tire Store in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

"We're honored to bring Discount Tire to Grand Forks," said Michael Vanella, Discount Tire store manager in North Dakota. "We are humbled to become part of the community and look forward to helping keep North Dakota's drivers safe on the road."

Discount Tire guarantees the lowest prices and a commitment to delivering personalized services to make tire buying easy and hassle free for all customers. Customers have the option to buy and book an appointment online for the new North Dakota location for an even quicker tire-shopping and service experience at https://www.discounttire.com/store/northdakota/grandforks/s/2280.

Since its founding in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, into the nation's leading tire retailer. The new North Dakota store marks the 13th state expansion since 2013, continuing Discount Tire's responsible growth in recent years.

"We are thrilled to bring all that Discount Tire offers to North Dakota, including great customer service, field-expert employees, and competitive prices to meet the needs of our new customers," said Matt Johnson, director of Real Estate Development and Construction at Discount Tire.

As a service to drivers and to emphasize the importance of properly inflated tires, Discount Tire offers customers free tire repair and air pressure checks at the new North Dakota location and encourages all drivers to practice regular tire safety.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discount Tire is closed Sundays. The North Dakota location can be reached by phone at 701-620-6051, and its webpage can be found at https://www.discounttire.com/store/northdakota/grandforks/s/2280.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands, including Michelin, Nitto, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental, and Cooper, as well as tires specific to electric vehicles. Discount Tire also sells Trico wiper blades and a variety of wheel brands, including Fuel, MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal, and Black Rhino.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,100 stores in 38 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of the WNBA. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

Media Contact:

Mary-Ward Freydberg

[email protected]

203-832-7705

SOURCE Discount Tire