Discover A New Era of Color with colorFX by imPRESS

imPRESS has spent over a decade perfecting gel press-on nails into an instant, salon quality manicure. Slim and comfortable, imPRESS looks and feels like your own nails thanks to imPRESS' PureFit Technology, for an at-home or on-the-go mani that is quick, foolproof, and hassle-free. Upon launch, imPRESS Manicure revolutionized the beauty industry and quickly became the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio. The brand continues to innovate with fashion forward styles and designs, now offering magnetic, mirror powder, and chrome/multi-glitter effects that would normally be costly and time consuming in the salon.

The highly anticipated next chapter and evolution of imPRESS, colorFX, is raising the category standards and opening a world of new creative possibilities with minimal effort and spend. The nails look like custom nail art but take mere minutes to DIY – just peel, press and go! Choose from 26 sought-after shades to match every mood and suit all beauty enthusiasts. The easiest no glue manicure with new and improved, patented dual-layer Super Hold Adhesive allows your nails to stay put and perfect for up to 7 days. No chipping, no smudging, and no dry time, these nails are ready-to-wear.

"Being able to offer consumers this very special, multi-dimensional color effect manicure without having to spend a lot of time and money in a salon is what the imPRESS brand is all about. We are excited for our consumers to instantly and affordably express themselves with these next generation, salon-inspired shades and effects," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing.

Each nail kit contains 30 perfectly manicured press-on nails, prep pad, mini nail file, and manicure stick. Not only does colorFX by imPRESS offer flawless looks and finishes, but the process is also safe on natural nails, with easy, mess-free removal.

colorFX by imPRESS are available for $10.99 online at imPRESSbeauty.com and in mass retailers nationwide. Follow us on Instagram @imPRESSbeauty #imPRESSbeauty

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

Media contact: kissnail@behrmancesa.com

SOURCE imPRESS Beauty

