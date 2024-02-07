Discover A New Level of Comfort with the Innovative Wife Pillow from Hit Notion

Developed by the team that gave the world the Boyfriend Pillow and Husband Pillow, the Wife Pillow is the latest in shoulder pillow technology, providing unrivaled comfort and support throughout the night. After huge pre-launch interest, which saw the initial run sell out instantly, the pillow is now officially launching on Amazon, allowing customers around the world to discover the true meaning of a good night's sleep!

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is essential to a healthy life, yet many Americans struggle with getting a good night's sleep. The issue is getting worse, too, with research from the Sleep Foundation finding that 37% of adults slept worse in 2023 than they did the previous year. Thankfully, the revolutionary new side sleeper pillow, Wife Pillow, is here to change that by providing exceptional support and comfort, allowing users to wake up free from aches and pain and fully refreshed for the day ahead.

View From Under the Pillow Multi Arm Tunnel System

Developed by Jason Berke and The Better Pillows Guy, the company that developed the Boyfriend Pillow and Husband Pillow, this new side & stomach sleeper pillow offers users the next level of relaxation. Fully customizable, the Wife Pillow allows users to adjust their body position to their unique needs, with special slots for the arm, which are designed to relieve pressure on the neck and back and ensure complete comfort all night long.

In the interior, customers have the option to choose from four luxurious pillow fillings, including Down Alternative, Feather / Down Hotel Style, Cooling Shredded Memory Foam, and Charcoal Shredded Memory Foam. Each of these provides a different level of support and comfort, and customers also receive a free extra bag of stuffing to allow them to increase or decrease the height of the pillow to their needs.

As the world's first arm and body positioning pillow, any sleeper will be able to find the perfect position for a great night's rest. The Wife Pillow is also fully customizable, with customers able to choose from a huge range of options to tailor the product specifically to their needs.

However, what makes the Wife Pillow truly unique is the extensive array of available accessories. There are a host of additional inserts to completely transform comfort levels. This includes a cooling accessory or for those looking for extra support. The Cooling Pad / Memory Foam Insert, which is perfect for those who find themselves regularly running hot through the night.

101-day money-back guarantee: This means that anyone who is not completely satisfied with their purchase can simply return the pillow within the timeframe for a full refund. Each purchase also comes with free shipping and a 3-year warranty on pillow manufacturing quality.

The unique side sleeper pillow has seen an incredible response since it was first unveiled toward the end of 2023. After huge interest in pre-orders, the initial launch saw an instant sellout with demand outstripping supply. Now, the team behind the Wife Pillow is excited to announce that it will be available for customers worldwide.

Speaking on the launch of the groundbreaking pillow, inventor and company founder Jason Berke added, "We have been blown away by the reception we've had from the Wife Pillow. At a time when other pillow companies are struggling, we have seen an incredible demand.

The Wife Pillow takes the information we learned from that to the next level. We have ergonomically designed the pillow to allow users to place their arm in the most comfortable position, removing all stress and strain on the shoulders, arms and guaranteeing the best night's sleep possible."

The Wife Pillow is available to purchase now from https://www.husbandpillow.com/. For further information or press inquiries, please contact Jason Berke, 3138151704, [email protected]

SOURCE Hit Notion