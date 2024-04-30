Discover Adventure in the Trees with Treetop Quest's Aerial Adventure Experience

NORCROSS, Ga., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeTop Quest is a leader in aerial adventure parks in the United States and is excited to announce its unique offerings. This park, with locations in Georgia, South Carolina and Philadelphia, originates from a concept created in France 15 years ago, and blends the thrill of aerial obstacles with the tranquility of the outdoors. Designed to inspire various activities, we have something for everyone, including zip-lining and suspended trampolines. Adventurers can access many outdoor courses, creating an unmatched experience for visitors ages four and up.

Treetop Quest - A World of Adventure.

At the heart of Treetop Quest is an extraordinary company culture powered by a team of highly skilled individuals dedicated to an enhanced customer experience while creating unforgettable memories.

"Our team's dedication is the foundation of Treetop Quest. Together, we create more than just fun; we build confidence, help guests conquer fears, and allow for a deep connection with nature," comments Lynda Kelly, US Regional Manager of Treetop Quest. "We're more than just an adventure park. We're an unforgettable experience and a catalyst for personal growth and joy."

Lynda expresses immense pride in Treetop Quest's Park Managers and Seasonal Teams, whose expertise and enthusiasm are critical to the company's success. "Our Park Managers and Teams are the heroes behind the scenes, ensuring every guest leaves with a smile and the desire to return."

Treetop Quest parks have several key distinct features. One is Spider Quest in Gwinnett, GA, the "no-harness-required" challenge course, which includes an enormous safety net , allowing for a more natural climbing experience. Additionally, the always-attached belay systems enable adventurers to explore at their own pace. "You can go at your own rhythm while experiencing a shared experience," adds Lynda.

Treetop Quest is not just an adrenaline boost, it is also a haven for people and nature.

"We're committed to the environment and our guests' wellbeing," Lynda comments. "Being in nature isn't just about adventure—it's about balance and health."

The company's commitment to address environmental concerns is evident in its careful trail maintenance. Trees within the park are also tended to by an arborist who provides annual tree care to ensure that they are healthy.

Treetop Quest is excited about the future. It plans to expand its footprint on the East Coast with new challenge courses and trails. "We're constantly looking to enhance what we offer," shares Lynda.

Round up your family and friends for an adventure filled with exhilaration. Discover why Lynda's favorite feature, the zip-only courses, is a must-try. Treetop Quest invites influencers, media, and adventurers to witness the thrill, share their stories, and explore the unparalleled experience that awaits.

Visit Us

Treetop Quest offers an easy check-in process, comprehensive pre-climb briefings, and practice lines to ensure that first-timers and seasoned adventurers can find joy and excitement. Take advantage of the online reservation system, season passes, and private event options.

Follow us on social media for the latest deals and promotions. For more information, to buy tickets and to make a reservation, please visit www.treetopquest.com .

About Treetop Quest

Treetop Quest offers a unique blend of aerial adventure parks across the USA, including hidden treasures like zip-lining and trampolines. It's parent company, Altiplano, has been managing outdoor recreational spaces for over two decades. They dedicate themselves to regularly updating their parks with innovative and engaging attractions. Committed to enhancing the customer experience, Treetop Quest boasts adrenaline-fueled activities for the whole family. Their parks are not just fun but also educational and provide an opportunity to engage with the natural environment.

