Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale: Handcrafted, Certified Organic, and American-Made

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress, a family-owned company dedicated to healthier sleep, announces its Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale, running October 3–14. Customers can save up to $250 on luxury, American-made organic mattresses crafted for comfort, durability, and peace of mind.

The organic mattress sale features savings on customer favorites, including the Kiwi Organic Mattress and the Natural Escape Mattress. Shoppers will enjoy $125 off Twin sizes, $175 off Full and Queen, and $250 off King mattresses. Families can also save 15% on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress and eco-friendly bedding essentials, including GOTS-certified organic sheets, non-toxic mattress protectors, and organic latex pillows and toppers.

Unlike brands that are merely "made with" organic materials, My Green Mattress holds full GOTS and GOLS certifications through Control Union. This means the company undergoes regular audits to verify that all organic latex, cotton, and wool are fully traceable from purchase to finished mattress. Certification also extends to how materials are stored and how the equipment is cleaned. This rigorous process ensures transparency and a guarantee that My Green Mattress is delivering truly certified organic products—never greenwashing.

Every mattress is handcrafted in My Green Mattress's Illinois factory using certified organic materials and a proprietary pocketed coil system manufactured in-house. With seven targeted comfort zones, the system offers full-body support while breathable organic latex, cotton, and wool provide temperature regulation and comfort for deeper, healthier rest.

"My Green Mattress was founded to give families a truly safe, healthy, and comfortable place to rest," said Tim Masters, founder of My Green Mattress. "We're proud to build every mattress right here in the USA with the best organic materials and quality craftsmanship."

Certified Organic: GOTS and GOLS certified by Control Union.

GOTS and GOLS certified by Control Union. American-Made Quality: Handcrafted in Illinois with American-built pocketed coil spring systems.

Handcrafted in Illinois with American-built pocketed coil spring systems. Eco-Friendly & Durable: Sustainable, renewable materials built to last.

Sustainable, renewable materials built to last. 365 Night Risk-Free Trial and 20-Year Warranty

For more information, visit mygreenmattress.com

My Green Mattress was founded by Tim Masters, an expert mattress craftsman, who began making organic mattresses to help eliminate toxins and reduce allergies for his infant daughter, Emily. The company has grown into a nationally trusted brand offering certified organic mattresses and bedding for babies, kids, and adults.

