Discover an Unforgettable Summer at The Beach with Endless Experiences

"From Cherry Grove in the North Strand all the way down to Pawley's Island, our 60 miles of gorgeous beaches stand out for their wide, sandy shores and teal blue waters," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO, Visit Myrtle Beach. "From building sandcastles and riding the waves to enjoying a music festival or soaking in one of our rich cultural events, summers at The Beach provide endless opportunities to experience cherished moments."
South Carolina's Grand Strand offers a premier vacation experience with a variety of family-friendly activities, entertainment and special deals at local hotels and attractions. The following annual summer traditions highlight the vibrant community and unique charm of Myrtle Beach:
- Carolina Country Music Fest (June 6-9): Enjoy four days of performances by some of the biggest stars in country music at this annual event in downtown Myrtle Beach.
- Music on Main (Every Thursday, June-Sept): Enjoy live music every Thursday on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, the home of the Shag dance. The perfect place to enjoy local bands in a fun, outdoor setting.
- Surfside Beach Hula and Fire Show (Every Monday, June-Aug): Experience the magic of Hawaiian culture with hula and fire dancers performing every Thursday evening in Surfside Beach. This free, hour-long event is great for families and offers a unique cultural experience.
- Summerfest! At Barefoot Landing (June 3-Aug 26): Experience a variety of nightly entertainment, including music, comedy shows, strolling performers and fireworks. This annual summer celebration at Barefoot Landing showcases both new talents and returning favorites, ensuring a memorable evening for all.
- Broadway's Summer Nights (June 3-Aug 25): Enjoy a variety of exciting performances, including fire dancers, stilt walkers and live entertainment, along with character appearances and a spectacular weekly fireworks show.
- Muzika! The Grand Strand Music Festival (June 14-20): Listen to internationally recognized artists from The Metropolitan Opera and the Varna International Orchestra perform in various shows from fully staged operas to Broadway selections and more. Catch these phenomenal performances at various locations along the Grand Strand.
- Summer Light: Art by Night (Select Nights, June-Aug): Wander through Brookgreen Gardens and experience stunning art installations illuminated after dark. This event features a magical blend of art and light, creating a unique and enchanting evening.
- Conway Riverfest (June 29): Located in downtown Conway along the Waccamaw River, this annual festival has been happening since 1980 and features live entertainment, an artisan market, delicious food, fireworks and activities for kids.
- Fourth of July Celebrations: Enjoy patriotic events and breathtaking firework displays at various locations, including Surfside Beach, Barefoot Landing, Broadway at the Beach, the MarshWalk and the Cherry Grove Pier.
- Waves of Praise Gospel Festival (Aug 30-31): Held in downtown Myrtle Beach at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, this soulful and uplifting festival over Labor Day weekend features inspiring gospel music performances from renowned artists.
These experiences are part of what makes the Myrtle Beach area an exciting summer destination, offering a stunning coastline, excellent amenities and a diverse array of activities. From sunbathing and swimming to thrilling water sports and attractions for all ages, there's something for everyone.
To enhance your stay, many local hotels, resorts and attractions are offering exclusive deals and discounts throughout the summer. This makes it an ideal time to plan your visit and experience everything the area has to offer. For more information on planning your summer getaway to one of South Carolina's top 10 beaches, including events, accommodations and special offers, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com.
About Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.
