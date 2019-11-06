Discover Chicagoland's Favorite Winter Tradition: Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for holiday fun at Navy Pier's 19th annual Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest! For more than five weeks, guests can dash through an indoor winter wonderland as Chicago's iconic lakefront destination transforms its Festival Hall into a dazzling spectacle with 170,000 square feet of holiday-themed fun. Kicking off on Friday, December 6, 2019 and running through Sunday, January 12, 2020, Chicagoland natives and seasonal travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy festive décor, returning favorites and this year's brand-new attraction, The Wind Chill.

Upon entry to Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest, guests will be greeted by abundant winter decorations and a twinkling forest of nearly 500 trees decorated with 25,000 ornaments hung on glittering wire. Dozens of classic rides and attractions will adorn the Pier's Festival Hall under shimmering white lights and above a wintery blue carpet, including the Xfinity Ice Skating Rink, Polar Extreme Obstacle Course, Cliff Hanger, Polar Ice Peaks Climbing Walls, Winter WonderWhirl, Kringle Carousel and more. Families are welcome to take a ride around Winter WonderTown on the Arctic Express Train and decorate holiday cookies at the Aquafina Cookie Cottage. The "Sugar Plums" from Aerial Ataraxia will grace Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest with dazzling acrobatic performances each weekend (Saturdays and Sundays) at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

New this year, The Wind Chill will take holiday lovers on an exciting ride, soaring guests to heights of nearly 53 feet above the indoor winter playground in Festival Hall. On the way to Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest, guests can stroll through Winter Wonder Market near the front entrance of the Pier, where Navy Pier's Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion will be transformed into an all-new holiday market featuring meet-and-greet opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus on select dates. A one-stop shop for all things holiday, find unique gifts and enjoy seasonal treats and food specials at onsite dining establishments. Winter Wonder Market will be unveiled on Black Friday (Friday, November 29) and run through Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24). Please visit here for more information and schedule updates.

Tickets to Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest can be purchased online or at the on-site box office. Ticket options vary based on date, height/age, time of sale (advance or day of) and location of sale (online or on site). The event will open at 10 a.m. every day and closing hours vary. On Thursday, January 9, Navy Pier will host sensory friendly hours from 4 – 8 p.m., consisting of discounted tickets, limited lighting, reduced sound, quiet zones and more to accommodate the special needs community. Click here to view all pricing options, calendar and hours.

In addition to access to Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest, every ticket purchase will include a complimentary pass to ride the iconic, 200-foot-tall Centennial Wheel – an $18 value. This treasured attraction features enclosed and temperature-controlled gondolas, offering guests comfortable, enjoyable rides and unparalleled views year round. Centennial Wheel tickets provided with admission are valid from the time of purchase through March 21, 2020.

Hosted by the Navy Pier Associate Board, Cheer at the Pier will return on Thursday, December 5 from 5 – 9 p.m. as an exclusive pre-opening celebration of Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest. Tickets include food, an open bar for guests 21 and older and access to all rides and activities at Chicago's largest indoor winter attraction. Ticket information can be found here. All proceeds from Cheer at the Pier will support Navy Pier's free, year-round public programming.

Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest also offers opportunities to host festive private events, from corporate holiday outings to birthday parties and special occasions, in an exclusive Navy Pier event space with all-inclusive package options. Please call (312) 595-5300 or email navypierevents@navypier.org to book a private event. Additionally, stay at any of the 98 Chicagoland Hilton hotels and save on admission, parking, food and more at Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest. Learn more here.

For the comfort and safety of all Navy Pier guests, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Guests 18 years and older must present a valid driver's license, state ID or military ID with their pass to enter Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest. Parents or guardians are responsible for the safety and conduct of minor guests in their respective parties.

For more information on Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.navypier.org .

PHOTOS: Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest | Credit: Nick Ulivieri Photography

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of Sept.30, 2018, Fifth Third had $142 billion in assets and operated 1,152 full-service Banking Centers and 2,443 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Sept. 30, 2018, had $376 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $38 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is one of the top-attended nonprofit destinations in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2019, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with rooftop bar Offshore (now open), a marina and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org .

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

