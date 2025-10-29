Discover China's Multiverse in Shandong

News provided by

China Daily

Oct 29, 2025, 03:54 ET

JINAN and QINGDAO, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Join a foreign couple on "Journey to the East" as they explore Jinan and Qingdao in Shandong! The video unlocks China's multiverse — poetic, culinary, romantic, cinematic, historical and flavorful.

Continue Reading
【Discover China's Multiverse in Shandong】Join a foreign couple on #journeytotheeast as they explore #Jinan and #Qingdao in #Shandong ! The video unlocks China's multiverse — poetic, culinary, romantic, cinematic, historical and flavorful. #ChinaTravel
【Discover China's Multiverse in Shandong】Join a foreign couple on #journeytotheeast as they explore #Jinan and #Qingdao in #Shandong ! The video unlocks China's multiverse — poetic, culinary, romantic, cinematic, historical and flavorful. #ChinaTravel

Witness Baotu Spring's timeless charm, savor authentic Shandong cuisine, sip iconic Tsingtao Beer, and step onto a film production set to experience the magic of motion capture. Don't miss this unforgettable dive into Shandong's captivating world!#journeytotheeast #Shandong #ChinaTravel

SOURCE China Daily

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Nation's green tech in mining highlighted

Nation's green tech in mining highlighted

A report from China Daily Nearly 450 billion yuan ($63 billion) has been invested in mineral exploration and 150 new mineral deposits have been...
Global geopark in Tanzania revived with Chinese aid

Global geopark in Tanzania revived with Chinese aid

A report from China Daily: One day at 3 am in September 2023, over 50 people, out of breath, gathered at the Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano in the northern ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Travel

Travel

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics