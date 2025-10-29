Discover China's Multiverse in Shandong

JINAN and QINGDAO, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Join a foreign couple on "Journey to the East" as they explore Jinan and Qingdao in Shandong! The video unlocks China's multiverse — poetic, culinary, romantic, cinematic, historical and flavorful.

Witness Baotu Spring's timeless charm, savor authentic Shandong cuisine, sip iconic Tsingtao Beer, and step onto a film production set to experience the magic of motion capture. Don't miss this unforgettable dive into Shandong's captivating world!#journeytotheeast #Shandong #ChinaTravel

SOURCE China Daily