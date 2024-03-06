Discover Deep Gardening Expertise and Community at Great Grow Along 2024

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Great Grow Along virtual gardening festival - the world's largest virtual spring garden festival- returns for a fourth year, bringing comprehensive, in-depth gardening knowledge FREE to every gardener. Scheduled for three subject-specific weekends between March 16-31, this event is designed to enrich the gardening community with enduring insights, connection and fun!

Weekend 1: Flower Power Party - March 16-17

Weekend 2: Kick A** Kitchen Garden - March 23-24

Weekend 3: Native Plants & Pollinators - March 30-31

A Curated Experience for Every Gardener

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting to explore your green thumb, the Great Grow Along has something for you. Carefully selected topics and speakers deliver insights on food gardening, sustainability, DIY landscaping, and the latest trends in garden design, new plants, old favorites and much more.

Insightful Engagement Beyond the Ordinary

At Great Grow Along we believe the world is a better place with more gardeners in it and our festival is all about fostering deep learning through engaging and informative FREE sessions. More insightful than the fleeting encounters typical on social media, event content delves deeply into the essence and how-to's of gardening.

Featuring sessions led by renowned authors, influencers and experts in the gardening world, the festival offers attendees not just quality content but also the chance to engage directly with these luminaries (and other attendees) via chats during each session. Live Q&A sessions following each presentation provide a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with speakers, fostering a richer understanding and appreciation of the topics discussed.

Optimized Schedule for Today's World

In recognition of the changing dynamics of the audience's lives, especially in the post-pandemic world, we've optimized this year's schedule. Spanning the festival across three subject-specific weekends allows for a more flexible, accessible experience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to deepen their gardening knowledge and connect with others.

Educate and Celebrate the Gardening Community

Prepare to dive into the essence of gardening and community with the Great Grow Along. For more information or to register, visit www.greatgrowalong.com . Don't miss this opportunity to connect with gardening experts and enthusiasts alike, all dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding and love for the art of gardening.

