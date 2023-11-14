Discover Dog's Perfect Playmate and Support Dog Adoption with MMDC

News provided by

Momo Project

14 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDC, the innovative app connecting dog owners and their furry friends with compatible playdates in their area, has just received an exciting update with new features. Often affectionately called the 'Dog Tinder', MMDC, created by the forward-thinking company Momo Project, has introduced these enhancements to increase its positive impact.

Continue Reading
Dog owners can easily discover a nearby dog friend on MMDC, known as Dog Tinder.
Dog owners can easily discover a nearby dog friend on MMDC, known as Dog Tinder.

Beyond being a playdate setup tool, MMDC fosters a dog-friendly community, allowing dog parents, referred to as 'pawrents', to find perfect companions for their four-legged family members. Users can share experiences, provide valuable advice, and recommend various dog services. In an era where the stories of 'pandemic puppies' are common, and animal shelters are overflowing, the need for a united dog community is greater than ever. To address this, MMDC offers a referral feature: for every friend invited to the app, a donation is made to support dog adoption. Rebekah Kang, the founder of Momo Project, explains, "With each new member joining MMDC, we're not just expanding our community, but also making a significant impact in the world of dog adoption."

In pursuit of their mission, Momo Project has partnered with two remarkable rescue organizations: the Joey and Bailey Foundation, which has successfully rehomed over 600 rescued dogs in the US over eight years, and Woofie's Rescue, a dedicated Bay Area non-profit focused on helping dogs find their forever homes. Together with Momo Project, they aim to create a world where every dog can find the love and care they deserve.

For more information about MMDC, please visit the website at https://meetmydogchallenge.com/intro

About Momo Project

Momo Project, a Los Angeles-based startup and a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), was founded with the mission of assisting dog owners in raising healthy and happy pets. Through their MMDC Playdate app and evolving community platform, they're helping to make every precious moment spent with our beloved furry best friends more memorable.

SOURCE Momo Project

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.