DISCOVER DOMINICA ANNOUNCES NEW NON-STOP FLIGHT FROM NEW YORK/NEWARK TO DOMINICA WITH UNITED AIRLINES

This is United Airlines' first flight to Dominica and marks the island's second direct flight from the U.S.

ROSEAU, Dominica, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Discover Dominica Authority announced a new non-stop flight from New York/Newark to Dominica's Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM), operated by United Airlines. Beginning February 15, 2025, service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) will operate on Saturdays, marking the second non-stop flight route from the United States to Dominica.*

This significant decision by United Airlines follows extensive renovations and upgrades at Douglas-Charles Airport, including a 6,351-foot runway extension and the addition of runway grooving. These improvements not only accommodate larger aircraft but enhance safety and reduce the risk of flight cancellations. Additionally, the terminal has been upgraded to increase capacity and improve overall operational efficiency.

United Airlines Adds Direct Flight from Newark to Dominica Post this

"The new service by United Airlines is a major step forward toward the island realizing the aggressive goal that it has set for itself and is part of the strategy being pursued in concert with the development of the new international airport," said Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica's Minister of Tourism. "This route will help alleviate the access constraints faced by the destination over the years."

This new service will provide a significant boost to Dominica's tourism industry by offering convenient, direct access to and from the tri-state area, one of the island's largest source markets in the United States. Looking ahead to 2025, Dominica will welcome several new hotels, adding nearly 500 rooms, 25% increase in hotel inventory, just in time for what is expected to be one of the destination's busiest travel seasons to date.

"This new service will enable Dominica to more fully capitalize on the increasing interest from travelers in visiting the destination," said Ms. Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority. "The added capacity of the service will also enable US-based tour operators to more confidently book group travel to Dominica, sharing our product offerings with more travelers than ever before, including world-class scuba and free diving, hiking, wellness and cultural experiences."

The launch of the new New York/Newark to Dominica flight coincides with Dominica's iconic Mas Domnik Carnival, set for March 3-4, 2025. Known as the "Real Mas," this celebration stays true to traditional Carnival customs, featuring calypso music, Carnival competitions, and various activities leading up to two exciting days of festivities. Additional details about Dominica's Mas Domnik Carnival will be released in the coming months.

"United is proud to partner with the Discover Dominica Authority to add beautiful Dominica to our leading global route network," said Matt Stevens, Vice President of International Network at United Airlines. "This addition further positions United as the airline of choice for customers looking to travel to unique destinations around the globe."

To learn more about Dominica or to plan your trip, visit www.discoverdominica.com . Direct flights from New York/Newark to Dominica can be booked at united.com and on the United app.

*Flights subject to government approvals

About Dominica

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is the youngest Caribbean Island and the last to be colonized, ultimately earning its independence on November 3, 1978. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, InterCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, and United), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on the L'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and on Val Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique.

