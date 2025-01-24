Discover Educational Opportunities at the Las Cruces School Fair

400+ attendees expected at free, family-friendly event to explore education options

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and families of Las Cruces will be able to learn more about the variety of schools they can select, including LCPS schools, private and homeschooling options, and free, public charter schools at the Las Cruces School Fair. Hosted by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico (PCSNM) at the Las Cruces Convention Center, the event aims to connect families with local schools and educational programs while offering an enjoyable, family-friendly experience.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 and follow in the footsteps of a similar annual event hosted by PCSNM in Albuquerque on January 25. Focused on the power of school choice and the educational options available in New Mexico, the event will feature fun activities for the family, including face painting and free food, as well as representatives from several local schools, ready to answer all questions.

Participating schools include Raices del Saber Xinatchli Community School, J. Paul Taylor Academy, Las Montañas Charter High School, New Mexico School for the Arts, Pecos Cyber Academy and New Mexico Connections Academy - online public charter schools, among others. Families will also have the opportunity to engage with unique programs such as Desert Springs Christian Academy and Cruces Creatives, showcasing the range of specialized learning environments available in the area.

"Empowering parents and caregivers with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their children's education is crucial," said Angela Lopez, the Field Director for Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the event's organizer. "The Las Cruces School Fair is an opportunity for families to explore the excellent public charter schools available and connect directly with educators and schools."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

This event is hosted by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the primary entity supporting and advocating for charter schools in the Land of Enchantment.

Location Details:

Las Cruces Convention Center is located at 680 East University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001. The event will take place in Exhibit Hall 1.

Families can RSVP at lascrucesschoolfair.com or visit the Spanish page at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-las-cruces-feria-escolar/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week