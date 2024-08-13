Discover Greatness: Spigen's "Made for Google" Cases for the Pixel 9 Series

Spigen announces a new lineup for the Pixel 9 series, introducing long awaited cases for the Google Community, highlighting durability, sleek designs, and a variety of "Made for Google" cases.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen's newest "Made for Google" cases for the Pixel 9 are certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. With a new addition to the Pixel community, Spigen offers a wide range of products that blend style and protection for everyone.

Introducing the latest addition to the Google lineup: the Enzo Aramid case, exclusively for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Spigen brings this long-awaited case to the Pixel series for the first time, crafted with Military Grade Aramid Fiber and features a distinctive pattern that keeps it simple and in style.

The lineup wouldn't be complete without the fan-favorite Ultra Hybrid ZeroOne case for the whole Pixel 9 series. Its innovative tear-down design consistently turns heads with its unique yet simple aesthetic.

Spigen expands its MagFit lineup with the Ultra Hybrid Metal Ring case, now available for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Featuring a magnetic array, it ensures seamless compatibility with Spigen's MagFit products, offering more convenience to the Pixel community.

Enhance the experience with the Valentinus Mag Wallet Plus, featuring an external magnetic ring for attaching additional accessories. Designed with a spider web pattern for a secure grip. Pair it with the O-Mag ring, which includes a kickstand that doubles as a phone holder for improved grip.

Look no further for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold protection needs—Spigen's Slim Armor Pro, the world's first folding case with semi-auto sliding technology, is here. Offering the same revolutionary design, it provides unmatched protection and durability for the device.

The fan-favorite Lock Fit has finally arrived for the Buds Pro 2, featuring a secure locking mechanism to keep the earbuds in place on the go. Lastly, Spigen brings back the Spigen's Rugged Armor for Watch 3 that offers sleek protection with a unique carbon fiber accent, ensuring both style and durability.

The Pixel 9 "Made for Google" lineup and collection can be found on Amazon.com

