Discover Greece's Next 'It' Destination

The utmost attention to detail applies to all aspects of the Calilo experience, from the discreet yet prompt beach concierge service to frequently-held wine tastings and more. If guests desire specific excursions, everything can be arranged through Calilo's signature concierge service. For guests staying five nights or more, helicopter or boat transfers can be arranged from Santorini or Mykonos, as there is no airport on Ios.

Set amidst 1,000 acres with six miles of secluded coastline, Calilo offers the five pillars of a great vacation - privacy, luxury, culture, environment and fun. It's about letting guests let loose and have fun in a vast private area, pick produce for their meals in the organic garden, or simply relax in a hanging beach bed, beach cabana or natural rock pool overlooking one of the best beaches in the Mediterranean. Calilo, which translates into Create A Life you can fall In LOve with, provides an oasis of joy and relaxation where guests can do just that.

Moreover, guests can enjoy their vacation knowing that sustainable practices are employed at Calilo. In order to preserve the land's natural beauty and protect it from environmental degradation, the owners refused to develop the land for a decade as they devised how best to do it responsibly. All materials used in the construction process, except for wood, iron, glass and cement are produced locally. Structures are built using materials from the building site cut and carved by local craftsmen (which provides social sustainability to the community), water is recycled, and more.

When guests want to explore beyond the hotel, Calilo's staff can arrange private boat excursions to beach bars and lounges or spectacular hidden coves. Ios island offers visitors beautiful beaches, a famous nightlife, a historic past dating back 5,000 years and an array of attractions and activities.

Calilo is open from June through September. For more information, visit www.calilo.com.

About LuxurIos:

LuxurIos' mission is to develop an extremely low-density tourism project to safeguard the island's natural character while ensuring the project's financial viability to sustain its upkeep for many years to come. Encompassing nearly 10,000 acres with only 1% of that to be developed, it features the natural landscape, coastline and beaches for an inspiring and recharging escape. Two sustainable luxury boutique hotels anchor the project - Agalia, featuring 17 suites on a hillside overlooking Ios port and Chora; and Calilo, now offering 38 elegant 5-star suites with spacious outdoor sanctuaries on beautiful Papas beach. LuxurIos also includes five beach clubs/restaurants showcasing the best sunsets and views on island. For more information, visit www.luxurios.com.

