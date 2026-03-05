Discover Health Adds Two Board-Certified Pediatricians to Expand Access for San Francisco Families

Dr. Nicole Glynn and Dr. Sophia Hurd join Discover Health's concierge pediatric program, bringing greater access, deeper relationships, and continuity of care for families across San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Health today announced that Dr. Nicole Glynn, MD, and Dr. Sophia Hurd, MD, have joined its pediatric physician team. The board-certified pediatricians bring decades of combined clinical experience and will expand access to concierge pediatric care for families in San Francisco.

The additions mark a significant step in Discover Health's pediatric program, increasing panel availability at a time when many families are facing extended wait times for care and seeking deeper relationships and continuity of care with their child's physician. Across the country, more families are turning to smaller-panel practices like Discover Health for more personalized care and stronger physician relationships.

"Welcoming Dr. Glynn and Dr. Hurd represents an important moment for Discover Health," said Discover Health CEO Edward Littlejohn. "Each brings deep clinical expertise and a philosophy of care that aligns with our mission, strengthening our ability to serve families with thoughtful, relationship-focused pediatric care."

Dr. Glynn most recently served as Chief Medical Officer and lead pediatrician at GetzWell Pediatrics and has more than a decade of experience caring for children at other premier practices. She earned her MD from Creighton University and completed her pediatric residency at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

"I love seeing my patients grow up," said Glynn. "Being an extension of their family and supporting them through milestones and challenges is the most meaningful part of my work, and I'm grateful to be with Discover Health and continue that purpose in an even deeper way."

Dr. Hurd brings nearly two decades of clinical experience in pediatrics and adolescent medicine, with training at Stanford University and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, and a care philosophy centered on education, partnership, and empowering families to make informed decisions.

"When families feel informed and supported, they can make the best decisions for their children," said Hurd. "I see myself as a source of information and guidance for my patients, and I'm excited to partner with families at Discover Health to provide care that truly meets them where they are."

Discover Health operates under a concierge medical model designed to give families greater access to their physician, with smaller patient panels, longer appointments, direct communication with their care team, and a focus on preventive, relationship-based care.

Both physicians will practice at Discover Health's San Francisco office, providing in-office, virtual, and in-home visits throughout the greater San Francisco area. Accepting new patients.

For more information about Discover Health, visit www.discoverhealthmd.com

About Discover Health

Discover Health is a physician-led concierge medical practice serving patients across multiple U.S. markets, including San Francisco. Through a membership-based model, the organization delivers personalized primary and pediatric care with an emphasis on access, prevention, and long-term physician-patient relationships. By maintaining smaller panel sizes and offering extended visits and direct communication, Discover Health provides a more individualized and responsive healthcare experience. The organization continues to expand its clinical footprint in response to growing demand for relationship-driven care.

SOURCE Discover Health