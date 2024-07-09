Discover Hidden POS Card Skimmers Instantly With Skim Swipe

Leading developer of wireless cybersecurity and card skimmer detection solutions announces new product in fight against hidden POS card skimmers.

METUCHEN, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skim Swipe™ was developed by Berkeley Varitronics Systems (BVS) in an effort to offer law enforcement, retail owners, managers and consumers a quick and easy way to immediately detect card skimmers hidden inside POS retail checkout terminals.

Skim Swipe detects skimmers on both sides of the card slot. Skim Swipe passes through card reader just like any credit card as it check for hidden skimmers. Skim Swipe is a handheld, skimmer detection solution that can be operated by anyone.

According to FICO, card skimming in the U.S. grew by 700% in the first half of 2022 and there has been a 96% jump in compromised debit cards in 2023. This costs consumers more than $1 billion every year according to the FBI. Organized criminal gangs have created keypads and overlays that look indistinguishable from legitimate credit and debit card swipers. These fake overlays can be slipped overtop most readers in just seconds and then retrieved just as fast allowing criminals to create cloned cards and sell valuable consumer data across the Dark Web.

"We have begun to tighten the screws on cyber criminals who rely on card skimming to rip off consumers and business owners," says Scott N. Schober, Cybersecurity expert and CEO or Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.. He continues, "We now offer instant skimmer detection for any swiping or insertion card readers and even bluetooth skimmer detection from a distance."

Skim Swipe™ works by swiping it through any POS (Point Of Sale) card reader found in convenience store checkouts, retail and travel centers. A visible and audible alert immediately triggers if a skimmer is detected making operation simple and fast for anyone including retail workers, owners, managers as well as fraud prevention and law enforcement agents.

The mobile card reader market is estimated to be worth over $15 billion in the U.S. but has been slow to adopt newer, more secure EMV and contactless payment methods. Many card readers default to the old-fashioned magnetic stripe method when the newer Chip-and-PIN or contactless payment methods fails or is not present. Unfortunately, magnetic stripes are the most vulnerable which is why criminals continue to primarily target this data storage method.

BVS' previous skimmer detection solution, Skim Scan™ has sold thousands of units to banks, credit unions, service stations and travel centers across the country. BVS has also sold hundreds of BlueSleuth™ and BlueSleuth-Pro™ units which are the only dedicated Bluetooth card skimmer detectors featuring super-sensitive direction finding antenna systems that pinpoint skimmers hidden deep inside gas pumps and ATMs from up to 75 feet away.

Skim Swipe™ requires no modifications to any existing card reader. The handheld unit ships ready to go with a spare coin cell battery lasting up to 6 months with heavy use. Skim Swipe™ sells direct from www.bvsystems.com and is also available now on Amazon for $430 with quantity discounts for customers looking to secure multiple retail locations from card skimmers.

Learn more at https://www.bvsystems.com.

About Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.

Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc. (BVS) is a 52 year old family business specializing in wireless security, safety, test and cybersecurity solutions. For the past 25 years, BVS has been supplying law enforcement, government agencies, military bases and corporate entities with professional, world-class wireless security products. More recently, BVS has begun addressing the privacy and security needs of regular consumers through more affordable solutions all designed and manufactured from their headquarters in Metuchen, NJ. BVS is lead by Scott N. Schober, a leading wireless and cybersecurity expert, best-selling author and CEO that appears regularly as a subject expert on major news outlets, podcasts and trade magazines.

For more information on Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc. please visit bvsystems.com

Media Contact:

Scott Schober

732-548-3737

[email protected]

SOURCE Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.