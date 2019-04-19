Discover Himalayas Opens with a Splash at Chengdu IFS

Mr. Han Fangming, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee; Mr. Gang Qing, Head of Tibet's Cultural Department; Ms. Lin Tong, Director of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Division of Sichuan Culture and Tourism Bureau; Mr. Hu Jianhua, Deputy Inspector of Chengdu Culture, Broadcast Television, and Tourism Bureau; Mr. Zhu Bo, Deputy District Head of Chengdu Jinjiang District; Mr. Fang Kun, the Co-founder of Tihho Art, Councilor of the Tibet Cultural Protection and Development Association, and artists from home and abroad attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition offers public the opportunity to discover the Himalayas, and experience Tibet like never before.

Chengdu IFS has been dedicated to presenting a diversified art scene with an international perspective since 2014. As Ms. Christina Hau, Wharf China Estates Limited Assistant Director and General Manager (Retail Leasing & Operations), said: "Discover Himalayas is not simply an art exhibition, rather it conveys the history and today of Tibet and represents a new voice from the ancient oriental civilization to the world. Given our position and influence in international culture, we intend to present the allure of Tibetan contemporary art, its splendid and diverse ethnic cultures, to visitors from far and wide. We firmly believe the culture of a nation is also the culture of the world, part of Chengdu IFS mission and our commitment is to promote artistic diversity."

The exhibition is divided into two parts. At Chengdu IFS L1 Antiquity Plaza, a pop-up art gallery has been set up for just 17 days, creating an art-filled oasis amid the bustling chaos of the city. Inspired by the five spiritual forces of Tibet – namely, earth, water, fire, wind and space – the exhibition curates a one-stop experience through a variety of diverse art genres. Masterpieces from 10 artists constitute a feast for the senses, taking the viewer on a voyage, an exploration of iconic Himalayan scenes that includes paintings, installations, photographs, and videos.

The Italian artist Leonardo Ulian, who made a name for himself with his Technological Mandala series of artworks, crafted a massive installation for the exhibition, paying tribute to the culture and wisdom of Himalayan. World renowned Tibetan artists Gonkar Gyatso and Gade have bridged tradition and modernity with paintings of real imagination and creativity. Adding to the ensemble are photographs and video exhibits from Damdul, Shen Yunyao and Liang Chunning, which will no doubt reshape perceptions of Tibet.

Chengdu IFS L7 Art Gallery whisked visitors off to a tranquil world. Key figures on Tibetan contemporary art scene such as Pei Zhuangxin collaborated with celebrated Tibetan artists Wang Qian, Tsering Namgyal, Dechen, Tsering Nyandak, Wu Yao; and upcoming artists like Mi Qiaoming, Huang Wei, Hou Xiaohui, Sonam Tsering and Gandig, together painting a panoramic view of Tibet's cultural development with their works.

Visitors not only have the opportunity to appreciate Tibetan contemporary art, they can also place orders, with the help of on-site professional art consultants. The nearby gift shop also offers distinctive Tibetan cultural products.

Discover Himalayas is jointly curated by Chengdu IFS and Tihho Art. As the title implies, the exhibition is a journey to demystify and embrace Tibetan contemporary culture. Exhibition visitors will take on the role of explorers, trekking through the pristine mountains and waters of the Himalayas in landscapes that combine ancient wisdom with a spirit of modernism, to discover a Tibet that is beyond their imagination.

