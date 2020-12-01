Discover Holiday Delights in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

"Visit Myrtle Beach, along with our businesses, lodging and attractions partners, have created a safe space for visitors who are ready to travel this year and experience the Grand Strand this holiday season," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "For a brighter holiday season with sunshine in the sky and around every corner, we welcome travelers to Myrtle Beach as they look to add a little sparkle to their year and escape to the beach for everything our destination has to offer."

Whether you are planning a holiday trip for your family or gifting an upcoming getaway to a loved one, Visit Myrtle Beach created a Holiday Getaway Guide with everything you need to know about exploring the region. Visitors can search for holiday lodging deals, musical shows, festive events and more.

Myrtle Beach is kicking off the holiday season with an exciting line-up of theatre performances, festive events, light displays, shopping experiences and more. Here are some ways you can celebrate the season, create memories and enjoy adventures that will leave you feeling restored this year:

The South's Grandest Christmas Show : The South's Grandest Christmas Show at the Alabama Theatre brings a holiday musical experience sure to put you in the season's spirit. The performance celebrates the true meaning of Christmas with its combination of traditional Christmas classics and contemporary holiday favorites.

The Carolina Opry Christmas Special : The Carolina Opry, known as the Grand Strand's first live theatre, is a family owned venture that started more than 30 years ago and has had a longer run than any Broadway show. The Opry is preparing to launch its 35 th The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, one of the venue's most beloved holiday shows.

Christmas at Pirates Voyage : Make it a Christmas to remember at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show as the crew retells the Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol . Commemorate the holidays as the Mystical Christmas Spirit takes Captain Scrooge on a journey to find the meaning of Christmas. You'll find your family laughing along as giant Christmas toys come to life and perform acrobatics high above the lagoon.

Nights of a Thousand Candles : Brookgreen Gardens is set to host the annual Nights of a Thousand Candles. Every year, the gardens come to life with a magical light display featuring more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and sparkling lights. Nights of a Thousand Candles is a beautiful event where guests can walk through the gardens with a warm cup of cider, dance to holiday music and more.

Complimentary Holiday Carriage Rides: Enjoy complimentary carriage rides from 3-6 p.m. each Sunday in November and December at the Dolce Lusso Salon on the corner of Howard Avenue and Nevers Street . Guests will enjoy the relaxing atmosphere and a leisurely carriage ride through The Market Common with social distancing protocols in place.

While these events provide the perfect ambiance for holiday cheer, visitors can also experience these Myrtle Beach shopping experiences to find the perfect gift for those who couldn't make it to the Grand Strand:

Barefoot Landing : For a true southern experience along the Intercoastal Waterway, Barefoot Landing is home to specialty shops, unexpected treasures and an impressive variety of restaurants featuring local cuisine.

Conway Glass : For handcrafted ornaments, holiday décor and custom goods, Conway Glass is known for their one-of-a-kind glass products you can't find anywhere else in Myrtle Beach . Established in 1986, visitors can explore the glass blowing studio, venture into the gallery or take a special class to learn about the glass blowing process.

Market Common : Known for its local boutiques, one-of-a-kind dining and holiday-themed events perfect for all travelers, Market Common boasts a small town atmosphere with big experiences. Travelers can embrace the holiday season during festive events or simply exploring the local shops that call Market Common home.

Brookgreen Gardens Museum Shop: Inside Brookgreen Gardens, visitors will find handcrafted pottery, an array of home goods and a collection of books, including the Magnificent Brookgreen Storyhouse Book series that was written and illustrated by staff, friends and volunteers, that make for a special holiday gift.

Inside Brookgreen Gardens, visitors will find handcrafted pottery, an array of home goods and a collection of books, including the Magnificent Brookgreen Storyhouse Book series that was written and illustrated by staff, friends and volunteers, that make for a special holiday gift. Broadway at the Beach: Make magical memories of your own during a trip to Broadway at the Beach. This shopping center boasts an array of festive events, inviting restaurants and unique holiday shopping experiences suited for all ages.

If you're still dreaming of the perfect trip to the beach, Visit Myrtle Beach is also hosting an Escape to the Beach where you can win a getaway for two people. By sharing a favorite Myrtle Beach memory, entrants can win a two-night trip with attraction tickets and dining credits. Entries will be accepted through January 8, 2021.

Visit Myrtle Beach values the health and safety of residents and visitors. For more on the current status of travel in Myrtle Beach, please visit https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/plan/visitor-resources/healthy-travel-information/. Visitors are also encouraged to check with the attractions and business they will be visiting for specific safety protocols.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

