Discover how Charging Electric Vehicle Like a Cell Phone is Possible at the EV Charging Infrastructure and Technology Expo by MarketsandMarkets™

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management estimates that around 20 million charging points will be needed in Netherlands by 2030. Minister Stientje van Veldhoven wants charging an electric car to be just as easy as charging a cell phone. The three provinces of Noord-Holland, Flevoland and Utrecht are stimulating electric driving by installing more charging stations for electric vehicles. The Dutch Government's aim for electric driving is to reduce CO 2 emissions, improve energy efficiency and decrease dependency on fossil fuels. The Government plays a crucial role in creating and imposing policies and agendas with regards to installation of charging stations. Provincie Limburg is gearing up for implementing favourable policies to build and efficient EV Charging Network.

Bert Klerk, Chairman of National Agenda on Charging Infrastructure believes that the transition to sustainable energy will hugely benefit the economy and labor market, as well as having a major impact on creating a healthy living environment in Europe.

The EV Charging Infrastructure and Technoloygy Expo, scheduled from 30th September to 2nd October 2020 at MECC Maastricht is the only international event in Netherlands that focuses on EV Charging. The Expo will provide a platform for the government, utility companies, municipalities, OEM's, fleet owners, researchers and electric vehicle technology providers to share their view and expertise related to future and scope of EV charging in Europe. The mission of the Expo is to cover the opportunities, threats and challenges in the eMobility space.

The Interactive Expert Panel Discussion and Media Launch of EV Charging Infrastructure and Technology Expo will be held on 7th February 2020 at Euro Center, MECC Maastricht. Thought leaders will address the attendees and media personnel on how electric vehicles play a crucial role in meeting targets on climate change and what are the policies and regulations that the European Government is enforcing to promote and support the use of EVs. Our core committee will discuss on the following topics in detail:

Provincial Initiatives towards sustainable mobility

Steps towards sustainable growth-Government Policies, Rules & Regulations

What works, what doesn't and what can be improved to escalate the adoption of Electric Vehicles

We welcome and invite all industry leaders and experts to join us at the Expert Panel Discussion on 7th February 2020 in Limburg Province.

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth emerging opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences, a subsidiary of MarketsandMarkets™ produces global conferences and exhibition bringing together thought leaders from academia and industry, fostering the exchange of ideas and latest research through cutting edge programs, interactive panel and round table discussions and exhibition.

The event overview and registration details are available on the official website.

Visit: https://www.mnmexpo.com/ev-charging/

Contact Person:

Mankirat Pannu

Email: mankirat.pannu@mnmexpo.com

Contact Numbers:

Asia: +91-20-48598273

US: +1-888-600-6441

UK: +44-800-368-9399

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets