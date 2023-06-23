Discover How Enterprises Can Save Millions by Modernizing Legacy Tech at SourceFuse's Upcoming Global Webinar: 'Modernize. Optimize. Monetize.'

SourceFuse

23 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Live Webinar Featuring AWS Guest Speakers
  • Speakers: John Noakes, Principal Partner Development Specialist, Microsoft Workloads, AWS UK & Yusuf Dakad, Americas Partner Leader - Microsoft Workloads, AWS US
  • June 28, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT | 3:00 PM BST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud-native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar, 'Modernize. Optimize. Monetize: Windows Workloads on AWS' on June 28, 2023. Featuring two distinguished AWS guest speakers, this webinar is a must-attend event for business leaders, CXOs, and IT decision makers seeking to harness the power of cloud technologies to drive their organizations forward.

WHAT:

In today's fast-paced business landscape, staying ahead of the competition requires modernization, optimization, and monetization strategies. This webinar brings together AWS and SourceFuse experts to provide invaluable insights on leveraging cloud technologies to propel business growth and innovation, addressing a range of topics including:

  1. Modernizing, Optimizing, and Monetizing Legacy Windows Systems: Explore proven strategies to drive business growth by up to 40%* and innovation by modernizing and optimizing legacy Windows systems, while unlocking new monetization opportunities.
  2. Running Windows Workloads on AWS: Discover why AWS is exceptionally well-suited for running Windows workloads, providing scalability & flexibility, while reducing Total Cost of Ownership by up to 35%*.
  3. Breaking Free from Hardware Refreshes and Licensing Limitations: Learn how to overcome the challenges posed by hardware refresh cycles and long-term licensing agreements, enabling your organization to scale without constraints.
  4. Robust Security and Compliance in Transition: Gain insights into maintaining robust security and compliance throughout the transition process, ensuring data protection and meeting regulatory requirements.

*SourceFuse was able to achieve these improvements for its customers with support of AWS. Potential results can vary slightly based on the actual use case.

The webinar will also cover other crucial topics, including considerations for Windows Server 2012 end-of-support (EOS), the pathway for refactoring Windows applications from .NET Framework to .NET Core/.NET 6+ on AWS, and how AWS compares to Azure in terms of benefits and advantages.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to hear about SourceFuse experiences and learn from AWS experts to gain a competitive edge in the market.

About SourceFuse

Vaidant Singh, CMO, SourceFuse, Phone: +1-551-227-6123, [email protected] 

