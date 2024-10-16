Discover How You Can Access Affordable Gold Standard Home Healthcare!
Oct 16, 2024, 10:54 ET
Care for Lives is Innovating Home Healthcare in New York on October 19th, This Could Change Your Life.
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Care for Lives, a groundbreaking home health care concierge services led by CEO Vanessa Chambers, will launch an innovative and revolutionary care service that boasts a unique mix of virtual and in-person care that will bring affordable, elevated global wellness and medicine to the doorsteps of New Yorkers, and eventually – all Americans.
The launch will take place on October 19th, 2024 at the Residence Inn, 1033 6th Avenue, 3rd Floor, Manhattan NY, starting at 2 PM. Featuring a fireside chat with esteemed panelists Dr. Ben Stein, CEO of Adomo; Elyssa Rosenberg, CEO of NNServices; and Irene Joseph, CEO of ILS Care. They will discuss empowering accessible healthcare solutions, followed by a Q&A where the public can ask questions, and engage in dialogue with medical professionals.
Care for Lives is committed to transforming home healthcare through individual empowerment, family education, and an international multi-disciplinary tech-forward approach to health and wellness.
A keynote address will be given by UK Cognitive Behavior Therapist, Mark Semple, who will share his insights on mental health, and practical steps and tips to overcoming trauma.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discover innovative services offered by Care for Lives and learn how they can access personalized care tailored to their needs.
Care for Lives provides patients, and their support system, with the education needed to ensure patients may enjoy the freedom and peace of mind that comes only from living in the comfort of your own home. Our services are available in homes, communities, and workplaces.
We envision a gold standard of health care education and support that is available to everyone.
Vanessa Chambers will be announcing her multi-tier gold standard care system that makes quality home healthcare accessible to people across New York and eventually America.
Come out to be a part of this iconic day, marking the beginning of empowered health for all Americans.
RSVP Care for Lives on Eventbrite
Instagram Instagram.com/care.for.lives
Website careforlives.com.
Join us in revolutionizing home healthcare—where empowerment meets care!
