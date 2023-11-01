Discover Investment Success with Joe Furnari's "Ludicrous Returns vs. the Market"

WASHINGTON, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an MBA in Finance and over three decades of investing experience, Joe Furnari introduces a groundbreaking approach to stock trading and market timing in his latest book, "Ludicrous Returns vs. the Market." Anyone who has ever been frustrated by underperforming portfolio performance, missed buy opportunities, or poor-timed investments, Joe's innovative research may be the solution they're seeking.

Inspired by the vision to earn game-changer returns vs. the market by seeking patterns that predict performance, Joe embarked on a journey to conduct in-depth analysis on stock patterns over a 50-year period, from 1970 to 2020. The results of this extensive analysis are remarkable. Joe discovered patterns that predict performance consistently over the long term, across stocks of multiple industries and market caps. Joe arranged these patterns into a stock investment model designed to outperform the market, helping investors:

  1. Screen for best-performing 15% of stocks.
  2. Screen for stocks to avoid.
  3. Optimized time to buy.
  4. Strategic time to sell.

To prove model effectiveness, Joe conducted a 14-year simulation test from 2007 to 2020. The results were astonishing! Average annual return was 44.5%, compared to S&P 500 11.1%. This is not a day trading model.

With a background in Engineering and a passion for data analysis, Joe Furnari applied advanced mathematics and statistical techniques to identify chart features with a strong correlation to 3-6 future month performance. He refined the model repeatedly until it delivered "Ludicrous Returns vs. the Market."

The discovery of patterns that predict also led to the development of a market timing model. Tailored for 401K accounts restricted to equity index funds, this model identifies optimal cash vs. S&P 500 equity position. The model is configured to identify when to exit equities ahead of potential crashes and when to re-enter. In a simulated 52-year test spanning from 1970 to 2021, this model accumulated wealth at a staggering 4.8 times the buy-and-hold strategy.

"Ludicrous Returns vs. the Market" doesn't just unveil Joe Furnari's groundbreaking research; it also shows readers how to use both models to achieve game-changing returns in their own investments. The book will help investors learn how to:

  1. Create a high-performing stock portfolio.
  2. Conduct customized research to identify the "next big thing" in stocks.
  3. Apply the stock investment and market timing models and respective secret formulas.
  4. Distinguish between good and bad stocks.
  5. Time the Market buying and selling S&P500 equity index at the right times

Don't miss the opportunity to embark on a path to "Ludicrous Returns vs. the Market." Secure a copy today.

For media inquiries, author interviews, or additional information, please contact: Joe Furnari, [email protected], 586.303.7484

About the Author: Joe Furnari is an experienced investor and data analysis enthusiast with an MBA in Finance. With over 30 years of experience, he has unveiled a revolutionary approach to stock trading and market timing in his groundbreaking book, "Ludicrous Returns vs. the Market.

SOURCE Ludicrous Returns LLC

