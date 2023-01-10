Discover Lagoon Furniture at the Atlanta and Las Vegas Market Events

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture will kick off 2023 with appearances at two of the furnishing industry's two biggest American trade shows. First up will be a return to the Atlanta Market, from January 10-16. And just two weeks later, Lagoon is keen to appear once again at the Las Vegas Market from January 29 - February 1. Lagoon designs and manufactures a wide array of furnishings for both indoor and outdoor settings, suited equally to residential and commercial use. Lagoon's products look great, as its designs draw from classic influences around the world with a modern edge added through creative implementation of color, cutting edge materials, and practical innovation. All products are constructed with durability, ease of use, and dependability top of mind. Lagoon Furniture's unique combination of exceptional design and material quality translates to lasting value for customers around the world.

The Provence Planter is the first of a new agriculture-focused line of products. The Provence is designed for efficiency, durability, and ease of home use.

The Tahiti Sun Lounger combines the beauty of rattan with the functional durability of more modern materials. This chair adjusts to four comfortable positions and will stand up to the toughest weather conditions for years to come. It is easy to clean and maintain, and stacks well for storage.

A brilliant accent piece, the Penguin Dining Chair's gentle curves and pastel-themed colors bring a touch of elegance wherever needed. Ergonomically designed and stable, the Penguin Chair is as comfortable as it is convenient. Suited equally to both commercial and residential use, and comes with a 2 year warranty.

A truly unique piece, the Cancun Cooler is purpose-built for the festivities of Summer 2023 and beyond. Doubling as a cooler and an adjustable-height table, this sturdy little all-in-one party platform will keep you happy and hydrated all day long. Stash ice and beverages in the Cancun's deep base, and use its top as a table. Durable and easy-cleaning, available in 6 versatile colors.

Lagoon has updated the classic Adirondack Chair to be more comfortable and versatile, longer lasting, and environmentally friendly. Its wide, deep base and ergonomic backrest provide the foundation of a truly comfortable seat. Widened armrests support elbows and hands comfortably, and a built-in cupholder means longer lounging and less mess. Easy to assemble, clean, and maintain, suited to any environment indoors or out. Constructed of metal and weather resistant, UV-proof polypropylene for extreme durability.

The Provence Planter is the first of a new agriculture-focused line of products. Available in two convenient sizes (63 liter and 100 liter), the Provence is designed for efficiency, durability, and ease of home use. Constructed of polypropylene, it's watertight and both wears and cleans well. Once filled, the Provence gives plants an exceptionally stable yet relatively lightweight home. Its height allows for comfortable, non-stoop gardening. And its interior is designed to optimize even water distribution to the plants' root systems. Both pest and microbe resistant, this planter guarantees the home gardening experience will be comfortable, water-efficient, and low-maintenance year after year. Available in 3 attractive colors to any environment.

Come experience directly what continues to set Lagoon Furniture apart.

Press Contact:

Fox Hu

Tel: 786-420-2934

E-mail: [email protected]

About Lagoon Furniture:

Lagoon Furniture America Corp is a highly-reputable company and has been operating for many years. It is rightly famous for its superb furniture, and it is committed to attending furniture exhibitions across the world.

