Marriott International Showcases Costa Rica's Greater Metropolitan Area as a Premier Destination for Business and Leisure Travel

Marriott International's Select Brands hotels offer strategic locations, comfort, and thoughtfully designed spaces that foster productivity while inspiring exploration.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As business travel continues to evolve into experiences that encourage travelers to discover new cultures, Costa Rica's Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) is strengthening its position as an ideal destination for bleisure tourism—a growing trend that seamlessly blends business and leisure within the same trip.

Marriott International’s portfolio of Select Brands hotels is strategically located throughout the Greater Metropolitan Area, providing the perfect base for discovering the region and its surroundings.

Known as the gateway to Costa Rica due to its proximity to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), the Greater Metropolitan Area encompasses the provinces of San José, Alajuela, Heredia, and Cartago. In addition to serving as the country's primary business hub, the region provides easy access to some of Costa Rica's most iconic attractions, making it an appealing destination for travelers looking to combine work with exploration.

What to Do in the Greater Metropolitan Area

Culture. Explore Costa Rica's rich history and heritage at the National Museum, Jade Museum, Pre-Columbian Gold Museum, and the National Theatre, all of which showcase the country's art, culture, and identity.

Nature. Discover Costa Rica's extraordinary biodiversity with visits to Poás and Irazú volcanoes, as well as Braulio Carrillo National Park, all located within a short drive from the city.

Gastronomy. From coffee experiences at Hacienda Alsacia to contemporary dining at Silvestre and authentic local flavors at San José's Central Market, the Greater Metropolitan Area offers culinary experiences for every taste.

Where to Stay

Marriott International's portfolio of Select Brands hotels is strategically located throughout the Greater Metropolitan Area, providing the perfect base for discovering the region and its surroundings.

AC Hotel San José Escazú offers an experience inspired by contemporary European design, where refined aesthetics, functionality, and attention to detail define every stay. It is an ideal choice for travelers who appreciate design, gastronomy, and vibrant urban experiences.

Residence Inn by Marriott San José Escazú and Residence Inn by Marriott San José Airport Alajuela El Coyol are designed for extended stays. Spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, dedicated workspaces, complimentary hot breakfast, and amenities tailored for longer visits provide the comfort and flexibility business travelers and families need.

Fairfield by Marriott San José Airport Alajuela combines simplicity, comfort, and efficiency just minutes from Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO). Complimentary hot breakfast and airport shuttle service make it a convenient option for travelers looking to maximize their time in the destination.

Meanwhile, Courtyard by Marriott San José Escazú and Courtyard by Marriott San José Airport Alajuela feature versatile spaces designed for travelers seeking the perfect balance between productivity and exploration.

With its strategic connectivity and easy access to some of Costa Rica's most iconic experiences, the Greater Metropolitan Area continues to establish itself as a destination where business and discovery go hand in hand.

SOURCE Marriott International