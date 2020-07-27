Discover Long Island Announces Dr. Michele C. Reed As Official Health & Wellness Ambassador

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Long Island announces Dr. Michele C. Reed, Long Island native and Board Certified Family Medicine Physician, as the organization's Official Health & Wellness Ambassador. In this newly created role, Dr. Reed will act as an advisor on health and safety-related protocols to tourism industry leaders, provide safe travel tips to visitors and share her recommendations on how to enjoy Long Island's tourism attractions and vast outdoor experiences.

In addition to her role as a respected and trained medical professional, Dr. Reed is known as the "Fit Doc" for her best-selling book, "Mentally Fit, Physically Strong: The Fit Doc's Guide to Real Life, Real Fitness, Real Health". Having personally survived Covid-19, Dr. Reed has been featured in several national media outlets as a trusted source and advocate for safety protocols surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful to have Dr. Reed's medical expertise, lifestyle and wellness insight and personal passion for Long Island to assist our organization in guiding our region through this challenging time," said Kristen Jarnagin, President & CEO of Discover Long Island. "Long Island's tourism and economic recovery hinges on re-opening our businesses safely and rebuilding consumer confidence to ensure that residents and visitors feel comfortable in venturing out. Dr. Reed's new role as our Official Health & Wellness Ambassador is an integral part of Discover Long Island's ongoing recovery strategy that bridges the need to promote our tourism businesses and prioritize safety."

As the Official Health & Wellness Ambassador, Dr. Reed will utilize her medical background to serve as a key industry advisor to Discover Long Island and industry partners in identifying and implementing safety protocols for businesses, events and meetings. As the "Fit Doc", she will provide weekly travel safety tips, share her favorite Long Island locations and activities and assist Discover Long Island in developing and curating inspirational content encouraging residents and visitors to implement a wellness lifestyle while enjoying the destination.

"Tourism is a $6.1 billion industry on Long Island and is critical to our region's economic vitality," said Dr. Michele C. Reed. "We are lucky to live in a world-class destination that attracts visitors from around the globe and I look forward to working alongside Long Island's tourism leaders to help instill business protocols and confidence in travelers and locals looking to get out and safely explore Long Island."

For additional information on Discover Long Island's new Heath and Wellness Ambassador as well as #travelconfidently tips, travel advisory details and more, please visit DiscoverLongIsland.com/health.

ABOUT DISCOVER LONG ISLAND:

Discover Long Island is the region's official destination marketing and management organization charged with furthering the $6.1 billion tourism economy. The organization contributes to the economic development and quality of life on Long Island by promoting the region as a world-class destination for visitors, meetings and conventions, trade shows, sporting events and related activities. For more information, please call 631-951-3900 or visit DiscoverLongIsland.com.

ABOUT DR. MICHELE C. REED:

Dr. Michele C. Reed is a Board Certified Family Medicine Physician, public speaker, Certified Personal Trainer, Health Coach, and best-selling author. She has been featured on the Rachael Ray Show, the Food Network, Newsday, The New York Daily News, Ebony Magazine, Essence Magazine, Heart and Soul Magazine, and BlackDoctors.org. Dr. Michele also serves as the owner/medical director of MS Family Medicine Health Care, P.C., a holistic practice that serves diverse communities through two office locations in New York. https://fitdoc.com/

