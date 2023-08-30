Discover Luxury at "The Hawthorne": Brooklyn's Newest Boutique Condominiums Steps Away from Prospect Park

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly esteemed JB MAC New Development Marketing Team is elated to exclusively present "The Hawthorne," located at 229 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225. Nestled just two blocks from Prospect Park in the heart of the coveted Prospect Lefferts Gardens, this luxurious twelve-unit condominium offers a slice of urban paradise.

Resonating luxury at every corner, "The Hawthorne" boasts state-of-the-art amenities such as deeded parking spots, a virtual doorman, bike storage, and a common roof deck for residents. Furthermore, it's a stone's throw from Brooklyn's trendy eateries, bars, and shops, including Brooklyn Artisan Bakehouse, The Rogers Garden, Aunts et Uncles, Zanmi, and Camillo. Its prime location ensures residents are never too far from Prospect Park, the Prospect Park Zoo, and the iconic Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Commuters can easily access subway lines 2, 5, B, Q, and S. And, for pet lovers? They're more than welcome.

John B. Mclellan, the marketing director, expressed, "It's more than just a residence; 'The Hawthorne' represents a lifestyle. We've meticulously curated each element to ensure our residents don't just live but thrive."

This esteemed development is the brainchild of PRO-H DEVELOPMENT, a General Construction Company with a track record spanning over two decades. Their expertise, coupled with the commitment to excellence, has seen them evolve into a renowned general contracting and construction management firm. "Our past projects speak to our commitment, and 'The Hawthorne' is another testament to our vision of modern luxury," a representative from PRO-H DEVELOPMENT stated.

The JB MAC New Development Marketing Team, helmed by industry stalwart John B Mclellan, is a proud extension of the parent company, JB MAC REAL ESTATE INC. Launched in January 2004, JB MAC REAL ESTATE stands as a beacon of boutique real estate excellence. With Mr. Mclellan's enviable experience, which involves orchestrating over 100 million dollars' worth of real estate transactions in New York, the company promises and delivers unparalleled service. His impressive portfolio also includes leasing numerous units across Brooklyn and Manhattan, spanning diverse areas and asset types.

