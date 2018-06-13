Discover Magical Moments with Insight Vacations' 2019 USA & Canada Premium Escorted Journeys Collection

These remarkable itineraries feature a carefully curated selection of over 35 Insight Experiences that are not readily available to the average traveler, such as a trip with a lobster fisherman aboard his boat in Shediac Bay, wine tasting at Sonoma's Madrone Family vineyards, and a visit with the high-speed huskies of the Alaskan champion sled dog team.



Guests stay at accommodations inside several national parks, such as the Grand Canyon Lodges and Zion National Park Lodge. They also enjoy deliciously authentic dining experiences including Farm-to-Table cuisine, a Dine-Around selection of restaurants, and Dine-at-Home experiences with our partner, EatWith, who specializes in connecting guests with local foodies for in-home meals.



"Our 2019 USA & Canada collection showcases the wonders of this incredible continent from coast-to-coast," said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. "On these immersive journeys travelers will be inspired by North America's rich history, world famous national parks and regional cuisine, all while staying in style at hand-picked and highly rated hotels and enjoying the award-winning personal service that Insight Vacations is known for."



Guests can view Insight's full collection of 15 guided trips here, including these three outstanding premium journeys:



America's Magnificent National Parks: This epic 15-day adventure shows guests the breathtaking scenery, historic monuments and famous landmarks of the southwestern United States. Starting at the Grand Canyon and ending in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the itinerary also takes in Monument Valley, Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. In the Grand Canyon guests learn about the geology and history of with a Local Expert, and stay at the Grand Canyon National Parks Lodges, the premier in-park lodging at the South Rim. In Monument Valley, they'll explore the vistas of Navajo Tribal Park in an open-air vehicle with a Navajo guide. At Yellowstone, they'll view the Upper Geyser Basin, which is renowned for having the highest concentration of geysers, hot springs and fumaroles in the world. In between park visits guests visit the gold rush town of Deadwood, cruise on Lake Powell, go horseback riding on a Wyoming ranch, and play the slots in Las Vegas.



Jewels of Alaska: Spectacular landscapes, majestic national parks, towering glaciers and thriving wildlife are all part of this ultimate Alaskan adventure, which is available as either a 7-day (land only) or 14-day (land + cruise) journey. Guests visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage and learn about local indigenous traditions during a private presentation, and also meet a bush pilot who shares fascinating stories about the joys and hazards of flying in rural Alaska. En route to the renowned Denali National Park, guests marvel at the majestic surroundings while riding in the Alaskan Railway's panoramic dome railcar. In Big Lake, they meet a champion musher's dogs and learn about the challenges of competing in the 1,049-mile Iditarod, then head out on a cruise around the calving glaciers and icebergs of Prince William Sound. Guests on the 14-day itinerary continue on to the Glacier Discovery Cruise, which takes them past the massive peaks of Glacier Bay National Park, to the gold rush-era saloons of Juneau, and to the world's largest collection of standing totem poles in Ketchikan.



Landscapes of the Canadian Maritimes: This 12-day seaside escape that highlights ocean vistas and the colorful harbors of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island offers guests a chance to relax and renew. Starting at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lunenburg, they are met by a Local Expert for an exploration of this port city and surrounding area. They visit Halifax and take a trip through time and history during a visit to the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, then are treated to a Highlight Dinner of local seafood from The Restaurant at Five Fishermen, a Canadian institution. In Shediac Bay, they cruise the waters with a lobster fisherman, then enjoy a Farm-to-Table Highlight Lunch replete with warm Acadian hospitality. On Prince Edward Island, they explore the national park and the fabled Green Gables House, which provided inspiration for the children's classic "Anne of Green Gables." The journey culminates with a whale watching cruise on the Bay of Fundy, where guests delight in getting as close as they can to these majestic mammals.

To help incite your wanderlust, you can save 10% if you book a North American journey and pay in full before January 17, 2019.



For reservations, contact your favorite travel agent, call Insight Vacations at 1-888-680-1241, or visit www.insightvacations.com.

About Insight Vacations

As a global leader in premium guided vacations, Insight Vacations® has been crafting magical journeys that embody The Art of Traveling in Style™ for 40 years. Through meticulous planning, detailed preparation and boundless passion, Insight's collection of award-winning itineraries showcase the most outstanding destinations and curated experiences in Europe and North America. Guided by a highly skilled Travel Director, guests can look forward to traveling in smaller groups, savoring authentic dining and enjoying a range of immersive Insight Experiences. To find out more, visit insightvacations.com

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation 's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit working to help ensure the environment and communities we visit remain vibrant for generations to come. To date, TreadRight has supported some 50 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. The Foundation's guiding principle is to encourage sustainable tourism development through conservation, leadership and support for communities. Foundation priorities are set by the Steering Committee, which includes sustainability leaders Céline Cousteau and Costas Christ. Past project partners include WWF, Conservation International, WildAid, The Travel Foundation and The National Trust in the UK. Current initiatives include supporting various women's social enterprises through the Artisan Alliance, the recently announced Wildlife Conservation Society's Big Cat fund, WE.org and inspiring nature advocates like Terri Irwin. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at treadright.org

