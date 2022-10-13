Discover Medical Advances in Cellular Therapy Research Using Cord Blood for Cancer, HIV, Cerebral Palsy and Autism During World Cord Blood Day 2022

Free virtual conference for World Cord Blood Day 2022 (November 15th) to feature renowned transplant doctors and researchers presenting ground-breaking work in cellular therapy using cord blood to treat cancer, HIV, cerebral palsy and autism. In addition, bestselling author, Delia Ephron, to present her memoir about fighting leukemia, "Left on 10th: A Second Chance at Life."

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations using cord blood in cellular therapy, including traditional stem cell transplants and regenerative medicine research, will be featured during World Cord Blood Day (WCBD) 2022. Recommended for healthcare professionals, expectant parents and STEM students, the official virtual conference, hosted by Save the Cord Foundation, will be held on November 15th (register free via Eventbrite).

We are proud to announce the following speakers:

Announcing Speakers for World Cord Blood Day 2022 (Free Virtual Conference): Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg, Dr. Koen van Besien, Dr. Yvonne Bryson, Dr. Gail Roboz, Dr. Maegan Capitano, Delia Ephron World Cord Blood Day 2022: Announcing speakers for free virtual conference - Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg, Dr. Koen van Besien, Dr. Gail Roboz, Dr. Yvonne Bryson, Dr. Maegan Capitano, Delia Ephron

Opening Session Livestream: Dr. Maegan Capitano ( Indiana University ), protégé of the late Dr. Hal Broxmeyer , to discuss history of cord blood stem cells from discovery to application.

( ), protégé of the late Dr. , to discuss history of cord blood stem cells from discovery to application. On-Demand Sessions:

Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg ( Duke University / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures) to give an in-depth update on advances in clinical trials using cord blood and cord tissue in regenerative medicine for cerebral palsy, autism, HIE and stroke.

( / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures) to give an in-depth update on advances in clinical trials using cord blood and cord tissue in regenerative medicine for cerebral palsy, autism, HIE and stroke.

Dr. Koen van Besien (University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center) to discuss the potential of haplo-cord transplants in cancer and HIV treatments.

(University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center) to discuss the potential of haplo-cord transplants in cancer and HIV treatments.

Dr. Yvonne Bryson ( UCLA ) to discuss the potential use of cord blood in HIV treatments with a focus on the "New York Patient" – third person in the world to be cured of HIV.

( ) to discuss the potential use of cord blood in HIV treatments with a focus on the "New York Patient" – third person in the world to be cured of HIV.

Bestselling author, Delia Ephron ( You've Got Mail , The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants ) who received a lifesaving haplo-cord transplant for leukemia, will discuss her latest book and memoir, "Left on 10 th : A Second Chance at Life."

( , ) who received a lifesaving haplo-cord transplant for leukemia, will discuss her latest book and memoir, "Left on 10 : A Second Chance at Life."

Leukemia specialist, Dr. Gail Roboz (Weill Cornell / New York Presbyterian) who treated Delia, will discuss the important role of cord blood in cancer treatments.

View the full agenda here: https://www.worldcordbloodday.org/online-medical-conference-agenda-wcbd-2022.html

Hosted and organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, World Cord Blood Day 2022 brings together the cord blood community through numerous live events and activities held around the globe and online. QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics, recognized leader in medical shipping and healthcare logistics, is the Official Sponsor. Inspiring Partners include Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Cord Blood Association (CBA), and Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to register free for the online conference and learn how you can participate on-line or at an event locally in your community (#WCBD22 #WorldCordBloodDay).

About Save the Cord Foundation (Organizer and host of WCBD 2022)

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

About QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics (Official Sponsor of WCBD 2022)

Every day, QuickSTAT, a part of Kuehne+Nagel, safely and reliably moves thousands of critical shipments around the world. For over forty years, QuickSTAT has been entrusted with transporting human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices, and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. QuickSTAT's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing centers, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickstat.aero.

Media Contact:

Charis Ober

(520) 419-0269

[email protected]

SOURCE Save the Cord Foundation