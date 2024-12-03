DISCOVER MEDICAL CENTER INTRODUCES PROCEDURES FOR BURNING FAT AND ELIMINATING INCONTINENCE WITHOUT PAIN, NEEDLES OR DOWNTIME

Patients can demo the procedures during December 10 "All I Want for Christmas" party

SPRING GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If body sculpting or strengthening your pelvic floor is on your Christmas wish list, you now can experience leading-edge, non-invasive procedures with no needles, pain or downtime. Discover Medical Center is offering new procedures for burning fat, toning muscles, tightening skin and reducing incontinence and will demo them during a complimentary "All I Want for Christmas" party, Dec. 10. The Center is a Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin premier provider of chiropractic care, physical medicine, and weight loss management, and the area's top-reviewed health and wellness practice.

"From nutritional counseling to infrared light treatment, we are experts at treating musculoskeletal pain and improving health," says Dr. Darrin Foszcz, chiropractor and Medical Director of Discover Medical Center. "We practice a holistic approach and offer minimally invasive, cutting-edge treatments. Our newest procedures, Emsculpt NEO and EMSELLA, are game changers for patients looking to burn fat and build muscle or those struggling with incontinence."

EmSculpt NEO, a non-invasive and drug-free technology uses muscle activation and radiofrequency (heat), to eliminate fat cells in the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device tones and tightens by forcing muscles to experience contractions equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups during a 30-minute session. Four treatments of EmSculpt NEO over four weeks are comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program and research shows patients increase muscle mass by 25 percent and decrease body fat by 30 percent in treated areas.

More than 25 million Americans struggle with urinary incontinence, and another new technology, BTL's EMSELLA, is a windfall for men and women struggling with pelvic floor weakness. The EMSELLA chair induces muscle contractions to strengthen the pelvic floor -- equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises over 28 minutes. Patients remain fully clothed and can resume daily activities after treatment. Dr. Foszcz recommends six treatments over three weeks.

These leading-edge technologies will be showcased at the "All I want for Christmas" complimentary party, 1-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Discover Medical Center, 2207 US-12 Suite E, Spring Grove. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, live demos, special discounts on procedures and raffle prizes. To RSVP: Call 815-675-9355.

