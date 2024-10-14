Discover Medtecs' Latest Innovations in Medical Protection and Sustainability at MEDICA 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global populations age and socio-demographic landscapes shift, the demand for healthcare services is rising dramatically. Combined with the persistent threat of communicable diseases, these factors are placing significant strain on healthcare systems worldwide. In response, the medical industry is increasingly focusing on innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to optimize resources and improve care delivery.

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs), a world leader in personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, and hospital services, has long been committed to addressing these challenges. With a strong focus on sustainability and a longstanding dedication to occupational safety, Medtecs continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its customers across the globe. Guided by its vision, "to better the world's health for everyone, everywhere," Medtecs is returning to MEDICA 2024 in Germany to showcase its latest offerings from Taiwan. These include high-quality disposable medical-grade NBR gloves, chemo gowns, disposable coveralls, workwear, and scrub suits. At the event, Medtecs will highlight not only its unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, but also its forward-thinking approach to production solutions, aimed at supporting the global medical supply chain. By presenting its advanced medical protective gear at MEDICA 2024, Medtecs reaffirms its mission to safeguard the health and safety of healthcare professionals worldwide.

MEDICA 2024 will take place from November 11 to November 14 at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. As the world's largest professional medical exhibition, MEDICA draws nearly 5,300 exhibitors from 70 countries and over 83,000 buyers each year. The exhibition spans five main categories of medical supplies and technologies, providing a platform for industry leaders and experts to showcase new ideas and technical breakthroughs.

As the healthcare sector faces increasing pressure to use medical resources more efficiently, cut energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions—all while providing comprehensive care—AI-driven solutions have emerged as a significant trend in the industry. In line with this shift, Medtecs, guided by its people-first philosophy, is set to showcase its latest advancements in production technologies and innovations at MEDICA 2024.

Strengthening ESG Commitment

Medtecs has made significant strides in promoting sustainability within the medical industry through the development of biodegradable materials for accessories like shoe covers and surgical caps. The company follows eco-friendly material policies in Europe by offering customizable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic and paper-based packaging options. These initiatives underscore Medtecs' strong commitment to environmental management and carbon emission reduction. In 2024, Medtecs earned certifications for ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and ISO 14064 (Greenhouse Gases).

Full-Scale Factory Automation

Medtecs has implemented automation technology to boost production efficiency and product quality. Key innovations include an automated fabric inspection system that uses digital technology to replace manual inspections, producing paperless reports and increasing efficiency by 30%. The automated flatbed cutter leverages a template database and high-precision computerized cutting, making it four times faster than traditional methods, thereby reducing lead times and improving accuracy.

Additionally, the automated mold machine ensures consistent quality in critical processes, while the automated pocket stitching machine enhances production speed and precision by 300% over conventional methods. By reducing reliance on manual labor and standardizing production, Medtecs is improving capacity, efficiency, and competitiveness in the global medical market.

Certified Quality Excellence

Most of Medtecs' products meet stringent international standards and are cleared by the FDA 510(k) in the U.S. as well and CE certified in the EU. In 2024, the company achieved an impressive 95 points in the Workplace Conditions Assessment (WCA), earning the Intertek Award. Medtecs also maintained certifications for SMETA 4-Pillar and Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) Gold for the second consecutive year. In terms of quality management, Medtecs is certified for ISO 13485 (Medical Devices Quality Management Systems) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management System). By adhering to strict quality and production standards, Medtecs ensures that all its products meet the rigorous safety requirements essential for medical and industrial applications, and guarantees delivering top-tier protection to users worldwide.

Medtecs brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing medical consumables, with a focus on delivering comprehensive medical protection equipment and services worldwide. With a diverse product range, advanced manufacturing processes, and certifications across multiple countries, Medtecs has built a strong presence in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, serving medical institutions long-term. This year, Medtecs returns to MEDICA 2024 to showcase its protective equipment and scrub suits, designed for medical institutions at all levels, highlighting Taiwan's excellence in medical protection. The featured products include:

Disposable Coverall:

Designed specifically for healthcare personnel, Medtecs' disposable coverall is made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) non-woven fabric and features a loose fit for maximum comfort. All seams are reinforced with professional-grade sealing tape, and the design features elastic or liquid-tight elements to shield the wearer from hazardous substances, allergens, and body fluids. This comprehensive protection serves as a strong first line of defense, ensuring the safety and well-being of healthcare workers.

Scrub Suit:

Medtecs' elastic scrub suits offer a custom-fit experience with four-way stretch, designed to meet the needs of healthcare professionals. Made from Medtecs' exclusive Aero fabric, which blends elastic fibers, rayon, and polyester, these scrubs provide exceptional softness, durability, and breathability. The anti-static feature helps repel foreign particles, while a bio-responsive coating on the scrub tops ensures long-lasting odor control. Through high-quality materials and multifunctional designs, Medtecs balances safety and practicality, supporting healthcare professionals in their specialized tasks.

Disposable Medical-Grade NBR Gloves:

Medtecs' disposable medical-grade NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber) gloves are ultra-thin and provide a snug fit, making them ideal for medical and other professional applications. Highly durable and elastic, these gloves offer strong resistance to punctures and tears. They are powder-free, oil-resistant, and hypoallergenic, ensuring protection against chemical substances and microorganisms while delivering comprehensive, reliable safety for the wearer.

Disposable Isolation Gown:

Medtecs' disposable isolation gowns are made from HDPE and meet U.S. ASTM F739-12 standards. The PPSB material with a PE coating offers excellent protection against fluids and microorganisms. Heat-seal seam tape further enhances resistance to hydrostatic pressure and fluid impact, preventing the penetration of hazardous substances and body fluids. Certified by The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) at the highest Level 4 standards, these gowns have passed rigorous chemical tests, ensuring maximum safety and protection for medical personnel.

Exhibition details:

MEDICA 2024

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth name: MEDTECS ( TAIWAN ) CORPORATION

) CORPORATION Booth ID: Hall 6, B51-3

Date and time: 10:00-18:00, November 11-14, 2024

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited ("Medtecs") is the world's leading provider and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.

Medtecs and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") commenced operations in 1989 and has since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Group has offices and facilities spanning across Asia including Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, and the United States of America for expansion into the global domestic PPE and medical consumables market. Currently, the Group's headquarters is located in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs is dual-listed on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: 546) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 9103).

Official website: https://lihi2.com/18vR2

