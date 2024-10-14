Discover Medtecs' Latest Innovations in Medical Protection and Sustainability at MEDICA 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global populations age and socio-demographic landscapes shift, the demand for healthcare services is rising dramatically. Combined with the persistent threat of communicable diseases, these factors are placing significant strain on healthcare systems worldwide. In response, the medical industry is increasingly prioritizing innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to optimize resources and improve care delivery.

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs), a world leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital services, has long been committed to addressing these challenges. Guided by its vision to "better the world's health for everyone, everywhere," Medtecs is returning to MEDICA 2024 in Germany to unveil its latest offerings from Taiwan. These include disposable medical-grade NBR gloves, chemo gowns, disposable coveralls, workwear, and scrub suits. At the event, Medtecs will showcase its unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, along with its forward-thinking approach to production solutions designed to support the global medical supply chain.

Medtecs has made significant strides in promoting sustainability by using biodegradable materials for accessories such as shoe covers and bouffant caps, while also adopting automation technologies that enhance production efficiency and product quality. Key innovations include automated systems such as a fabric inspection system, flatbed cutter, mold machine, and pocket stitching machine. By reducing reliance on manual labor and standardizing production, Medtecs is improving its capacity and competitiveness in the global market. In addition, Medtecs follows eco-friendly policies in Europe by offering customizable HDPE plastic and paper-based packaging options. In 2024, Medtecs also obtained ISO 14001 and ISO 14064 certifications, further underscoring its commitment to environmental management and carbon emission reduction.

Medtecs brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing medical consumables, with a focus on delivering comprehensive PPE and services worldwide. Boasting a diverse product range, advanced manufacturing processes, and certifications across multiple countries, Medtecs has established a strong presence in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, serving medical institutions as a trusted long-term partner. At MEDICA 2024, Medtecs will feature its products, designed for medical institutions at all levels. Furthermore, guided by its people-first philosophy, Medtecs will highlight its latest advancements in production technologies and innovations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, full-scale factory automation, and certified quality excellence.

Exhibition details:

MEDICA 2024

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth name: MEDTECS ( TAIWAN ) CORPORATION

) CORPORATION Booth ID: Hall 6, B51-3

Date and time: 10:00-18:00, November 11-14, 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529486/2024_MEDICA.jpg