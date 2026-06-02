Discover MGallery Collection's Debut in the Maldives, the V Villas Maldives at Mirihi - MGallery Collection

Set amid Mirihi Island's majestic waters, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery captures the essence of Maldivian serenity.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGallery Collection proudly announces the debut of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, a luxurious all-villa retreat nestled in the turquoise waters of the South Ari Atoll. Accessible via a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé, this private island sanctuary seamlessly blends contemporary artistry with traditional Maldivian heritage to offer a tranquil escape centered on quiet luxury.

Set amid Mirihi Island's waters, V Villas Maldives - MGallery captures Maldivian serenity. Sunset dining at Muraka

Ocean-Inspired Architecture

Designed by Studio Gronda, the resort features 42 spacious villas, including four new overwater villas with expansive private pools and dedicated butler service. The property's design utilizes neutral tones of local pinewood, soft linens, and smooth timber.

Artisanal craftsmanship is woven throughout the island, anchored by The Coral Ceramic Wall—a sculptural masterpiece glazed in reef blue—and the Akoya Sea Lounge, which features a dramatic, hovering rope chandelier. For groups seeking ultimate seclusion, the Mirihi Maa, the resort's signature suite, offers expansive indoor-outdoor living with a private pool and direct access to the lagoon

A Culinary Symphony of land and sea

Gastronomy at the resort tells a vibrant story of land and sea across three distinct venues:

Dhonvelli: An all-day beachfront dining space serving ocean-to-table cuisine sourced from local ingredients.

An all-day beachfront dining space serving ocean-to-table cuisine sourced from local ingredients. Muraka: The main overwater restaurant featuring tableside flambéed Maldivian lobster infused with Muraka rum and coconut curry.

The main overwater restaurant featuring tableside flambéed Maldivian lobster infused with Muraka rum and coconut curry. Akoya Sea Lounge: A serene space for sunset cocktails, highlighting the signature Maldivian Glow cocktail made with sun-dried pineapple and local rum.

Rejuvenating Rituals & Curated Moments

The Mirihi Spa serves as a sanctuary for renewal, marrying ancient Maldivian wisdom with modern wellness. Signature treatments include warm seashell body massages, ocean mineral salt scrubs, and infrared sea baths, alongside sound healing and aerial yoga overlooking the water.

Every MGallery property features a defining M Moment. At V Villas Maldives, guests can embark on a full-day voyage aboard the Mirihi Thari, a luxury yacht. This exclusive excursion allows travelers to swim alongside whale sharks, manta rays, and sea turtles while enjoying chef-prepared canapés. Between dives and snorkels, guests can enjoy shaded decks with refreshing drinks and chef-prepared canapés.

In alignment with MGallery's global values, the resort actively supports its surrounding community. Through the brand's Committed to Her pillar, the property partners with Mom's Aid to empower and support local women.

Villas start at $600 USD per night, and luxury suites are available from $2,100 per night. Bookings are now open.

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Press Contact:

Kate Hasenfus,

Milestone PR

(831) 824-6549

[email protected]

About MGallery Hotel Collection

MGallery Hotel Collection curates unique, boutique properties worldwide, forming a storied collection of over 120 hotels with true soul. Each property features exceptional interiors, expert mixology, and a commitment to well-being and local communities. MGallery is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with over 5,600 properties across more than 110 countries.

SOURCE MGallery Hotel Collection