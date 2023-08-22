Discover public records you can find quickly online at NPCJI webinar, Sept. 15

News provided by

National Press Club Journalism Institute

22 Aug, 2023, 16:23 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondering about access to New York criminal records? Need to verify the rank of a deceased veteran? Trying to find the maiden name of a twice-married woman? For journalists, knowing where to look – without waiting on a public information request response – is key.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute to hear from award-winning investigator Caryn Baird, who will present a practical working model of public records research based on her years of experience at the Tampa Bay Times.

Baird is a researcher for Politifact and the Poynter Institute for Media Studies. For more than 24 years, she has verified people, places and events before the story is written. She has research credit on five Pulitzer winners, two finalists, and several other award-winning stories. She is a native New Yorker with a bachelor of arts from Wellesley College and a master of science in Library & Information Science from Simmons College.

Registration is open for this virtual program, which will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11:30 a.m. ET over Zoom.

Participants will gain:

  • A working knowledge of public records that exist online and where to find them
  • Strategies for efficient independent public record searches
  • Guidance on practical searches for more common fact-checks

About the Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Contact: Beth Francesco, executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

Also from this source

Learn to leverage library resources for your research and reporting at NPCJI webinar, Sept. 8

Kat Stafford of The Associated Press honored with Sheehan award for investigative journalism from National Press Club Journalism Institute

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.