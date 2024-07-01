Discover Puerto Rico and Van Leeuwen Partner to Celebrate Piña Colada's 70th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Flavor

Discover Puerto Rico and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck to Dish Out Free Scoops of Exclusive Piña Colada Ice Cream in NYC On Piña Colada Day July 10

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico , the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the Island, is excited to announce a delicious collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to celebrate National Piña Colada Day on July 10 across their New York City locations. Honoring the rich heritage of the Piña Colada, which originated in Puerto Rico and is claimed by the famed Caribe Hilton, this celebration marks the 70th anniversary of the iconic drink and Van Leeuwen's first-ever collaboration with a destination.

Discover Puerto Rico and Van Leeuwen announce an exclusive Piña Colada ice cream flavor featuring vibrant packaging designed by talented local artist, Cristina Muñoz Laboy.

In 1954, Caribe Hilton's bartender Ramón "Monchito" Marrero was tasked with creating a signature drink that captured the essence of Puerto Rico. He crafted the first Piña Colada using Don Q rum , which infused the cocktail with a distinctive Puerto Rican flavor.

To commemorate this special occasion, Van Leeuwen's expert team, alongside Discover Puerto Rico, renowned Puerto Rican mixologist Roberto Berdecia and Don Q rum, have crafted an exclusive and delectable Piña Colada ice cream flavor. The limited-edition treat features vibrant packaging designed by talented local artist, Cristina Muñoz Laboy, whose stunning work can be found throughout the Island.

"Bringing the vibrant flavors of Puerto Rico to the streets of New York City with this exclusive Piña Colada ice cream is a true celebration of our Island's rich heritage and culture," said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. "In collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, we are thrilled to share a scoop of paradise, melding the legacy of Puerto Rico's beloved cocktail with delicious creativity. By infusing the expertise of local mixologist Roberto Berdecia and the artistic vision of Cristina Muñoz Laboy, every spoonful promises an authentic taste of Puerto Rico. We can't wait for New Yorkers to experience the tropical magic and rich cultural tapestry of Puerto Rico with us!"



On July 10, get ready to savor a taste of paradise right in the heart of New York City. The Discover Puerto Rico and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream truck will tour the city, distributing free scoops of the Piña Colada flavor and offering branded merchandise. For those who can't catch the truck, pints will be available for purchase at most Van Leeuwen NYC locations (except for Hudson Yards, Union Square, Grand Central, 97th & Broadway, and Roosevelt Field) while supplies last.

"We are excited to partner with Discover Puerto Rico to create an exclusive flavor that pays homage to the beloved cocktail and celebrates the Island's beautiful culture," said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Don't miss the chance to indulge in this limited-edition flavor and celebrate Piña Colada's 70th anniversary with Discover Puerto Rico and Van Leeuwen. Stop by the truck at any of the listed locations for a free scoop and experience the tropical charm of Puerto Rico.

ICE CREAM TRUCK ROUTE:

First Stop: Bryant Park, Manhattan

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Second Stop: Union Square, Manhattan

Time: 1:15 PM - 2:45 PM

Third Stop: 787 Coffee, 204 W 10th St, Manhattan

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

To learn more about Puerto Rico's national drink, the Piña Colada, visit discoverpuertorico.com/pinacolada

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global

marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen began as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. Their French-style ice cream (made with more than double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream) quickly gained a loyal following. Van Leeuwen has since expanded and has over 50 scoop shops in New York, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, DC, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Texas. Van Leeuwen also recently opened their first international scoop shop in Singapore. Pints, ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches are available in grocery stores across the country and to order for nationwide shipping from their website. To keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com .

About Destilería Serrallés

Destilería Serrallés is one of America's oldest family-owned businesses with a rum making tradition that spans 6 generations and 159 years. Based in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the #1 selling rum on the island. The Distillery has been awarded the "Green Award" from The Drinks Business, which recognizes leaders in environmental practices within the beverage industry, and more recently was recognized as "World Class Distillery" by World Spirits Awards. For additional information, visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico