Discover Puerto Rico Launches Destination's First Curated Retreat Offering

May 23, 2023

Group travelers can enjoy unique experiences focused on holistic wellness and self-care, whether as a dedicated retreat or add-on to a meeting or convention

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the wellness sector grows, Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), launches the destination's first wellness retreat offering for leisure travelers and groups. The Island is the ideal destination for those seeking holistic experiences that bring a sense of well-being for the mind, body, and soul.

From exploring natural wonders such as El Yunque National Rainforest, to enjoying the soothing sounds of the native coqui frog, indulging in a world-class spa like the Spa Botánico at Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, to learning about a sustainable agroecological farm like Frutos del Guacabo, Puerto Rico's offerings in this space combine wellness, dining (farm-to-table), nature/sustainability and fitness/watersports. The retreat offers group travelers opportunities to connect with the destination and reconnect like never before.

"We're delighted to launch this new offering for the destination, where the Discover Puerto Rico sales and services team can curate a perfect retreat experience for any group. The global wellness tourism market continues to grow in demand and the Island offers endless opportunities for travelers to relax, restore and rejuvenate," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "The past few years have made everyone more aware of their lifestyle and the impact on well-being, and the options to create a perfect retreat in Puerto Rico is focused on just that – a varied approach to serenity."

To bring the retreat to life, Discover Puerto Rico is spotlighting, and collaborating with, local partners from lodging accommodations to tours, dining and more. Group travelers in leisure, such as bachelorette parties or family reunions, to those in the corporate space, can take advantage of these experiences and a la carte offerings, including, but not limited to:

  • Casa Alternavida (Río Grande) - boutique wellness retreat center
  • Casa Grande (Utuado) - anti-rheumatic asana series, pranayama & meditation, ayurvedic cooking class
  • Castillo Tours (San Juan) - sunrise/sunset paddle yoga, early paradise trekking
  • Condado Vanderbilt (San Juan) - hammam spa offering, aerobics and mediation
  • Dos Aguas (Río Grande) - eco-friendly bed & breakfast nestled in the forst
  • Dreamcatcher Boutique (San Juan) - in-room massage, evening yoga on the beach, environmental initiatives, Aovara vegetarian restaurant
  • E-Vacations Travel (San Juan) - personalized yoga/spa sessions in the forest, hot springs in Coamo
  • Fairmont San Juan (San Juan) - luxury property dedicated to genuine well-being
  • Finca Victoria (Vieques) - ayurvedic therapies, Chinese medicine, panchakarma, western massage modalities
  • Frutos Del Guacabo (Manatí) - sustainable farming tours
  • LaVANda - mobile wellness clinic

With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect place for a combination of unparalleled cultural experiences, breathtaking beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and thrilling adventures – all under the remarkable Puerto Rico sunshine.  Puerto Rican culture is passionate, with a history filled with celebration and authentic Boricua experiences unlike other destinations.

For more information about the destination and retreat opportunities, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com/Wellness-Retreats.

About Discover Puerto Rico:  
Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com

