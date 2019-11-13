Discover Small-Town Charm in the Big City With Destination: Scientology, Portland

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Portland, Oregon.

Church of Scientology Portland premieres this week on Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network.

It is a city known for its food carts, craft breweries and its coffee—Portland, Oregon. Found at the end of the Oregon Trail, this hipster haven is ensconced in the lush surroundings of the Willamette Valley. Located just blocks from the downtown city center of Pioneer Square is the historic Sherlock Building, home of the Church of Scientology Portland. Originally erected in 1893, the Sherlock Building has lived to see this city grow into a major modern metropolis while maintaining a distinctive small-town charm. In this episode, viewers ride through city quadrants and hippie haunts, with stops at the fabulously funky Voodoo Donuts and spectacular Multnomah Falls. This visual statement is a breath of fresh air, depicting the deep purpose of Church staff and Scientologists alike as they work to uplift and simultaneously preserve this unique and hyper-local culture—a culture that has adopted the citywide motto, "Keep Portland Weird."

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

