Discover Strength Named one of 2023's Top New and Emerging Franchises by Entrepreneur

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Strength, a strength training concept built on the principle that busy people don't have time to waste on exercise that doesn't work, was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises for 2023 in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights some of the strongest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities in the last five years (since 2018). Discover Strength was ranked #116.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of 2023's Top New Franchises," said Luke Carlson, CEO of Discover Strength. "This would not be possible without the amazing Discover Strength family, and we look forward to being able to continue providing the communities we serve with evidence-based strength training with a hospitality-obsessed culture; all delivered by expert exercise physiologists."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability, and brand strength."

The franchise industry is full of big new ideas, which is why Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging list is always so exciting," said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "If anyone's looking to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing, they should start with the brands we've identified — that are all full of creativity, innovation, and accessibility for aspiring entrepreneurs.

To view Discover Strength in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands May 2nd.

As the brand continues its franchise expansion, it is actively seeking both single and multi-unit franchise partners looking to invest in the growing market of strength training. The initial franchise fee of Discover Strength is $49,000 with an estimated total investment of $373,000 - $611,000.

To learn more about Discover Strength's franchise opportunity, please visit: https://discoverstrengthfranchise.com/.

About Discover Strength
Founded in 2006, Discover Strength is a Minnesota-based strength training studio built on the principle that busy people don't have time to waste on exercise that doesn't work. Discover Strength delivers 30-minute strength training workouts, twice per week with exercise physiologists. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. Discover Strength currently has 15 locations (11 in Minnesota, one Scottsdale location, and three locations awarded in Salt Lake Valley) with more on the way. Learn more at discoverstrengthfranchise.com.

