Discover Summer Magic: A Guide to the Best Events in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sun shines brighter and days grow hotter, Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is excited to present the Summer Magic event calendar, the ultimate guide to the vibrant summer happenings throughout the region. This carefully curated calendar is designed to lead visitors on a journey through the unique attractions and cultural celebrations that define Pierce County.

Concerts and live music are part of the huge calendar of summer events happening in Pierce County.

The Summer Magic calendar features one must-see event each day, promising a summer filled with diverse experiences. The Tacoma Pride Festival kicks off in July, honoring the LGBTQIA+ community with parades, performances, and celebrations. In Tacoma, the MOSAIC Festival brings together a variety of cultural expressions in a lively, colorful event.

In Puyallup, the Washington State Fair offers a grand showcase of rides, exhibits, and entertainment, the city's Meeker Days and Sumner's Nights on Ryan provide an intimate setting for community gatherings with music and local flavors. DuPont's Hudson's Bay Heritage Days celebrates the area's rich history with family activities and a tour of the original Fort Nisqually site, and Lakewood's SummerFEST keeps the music and good vibes flowing until well after dark. Gig Harbor's Summer Art Festival brings musical and visual arts to one of the most stunning settings in the county.

These highlighted events are just a glimpse into the comprehensive list available on the Summer Magic calendar, which spans the entire region, including lively street fairs, concerts, performances and exhibitions throughout the summer.

"Summer is the perfect time to experience the vibrant community spirit of Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "Our Summer Magic calendar is curated to offer visitors a taste of everything our region has to offer, from outdoor adventures and historical tours to culinary delights and family-friendly festivities."

The Summer Magic calendar aims to guide visitors through a season of discovery, encouraging them to explore lesser-traveled areas and engage with the local culture. Whether visitors are planning a weekend getaway or an extended stay, the calendar provides a wealth of options to fill their itinerary with unforgettable experiences.

For more details and to see the entire Summer Magic lineup, please visit www.visitpiercecounty.com/summer-magic.

