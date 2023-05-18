Discover, Taste, and Celebrate America's Dairyland in June

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

May 18, 2023

MADISON, Wis., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Dairy Month, a special time to discover, taste and celebrate the living legacy of Wisconsin dairy.

"When it comes to dairy, our state has a rich history," says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "This month provides a great opportunity for consumers to connect with dairy farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for their land, animals and communities."

June is National Dairy Month, a special time to discover, taste and celebrate the living legacy of Wisconsin dairy. One of the best ways to celebrate in Wisconsin is to attend an iconic Breakfast on the Farm.
DISCOVER

Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland because dairy farming is key to the state's economy and its communities. Wisconsin's dairy industry creates 157,100 jobs, and every dollar generated by this industry produces another $1.73 in additional revenue for the state.

Wisconsin's dairy farmers also have a deep appreciation for and intimate ties to their heritage, land, and animals. Honoring each of these elements is imperative not only to their business, but also to the Earth, their families, and consumers. This June, for National Dairy Month, discover the immense legacy of Wisconsin dairy.

TASTE

In Wisconsin, tasting is believing. Nutrient-rich dairy foods are all the proof your tastebuds need to understand the state's vibrant legacy. This National Dairy Month, eat and enjoy all Wisconsin dairy has to offer: yogurt, butter, chocolate milk, ice cream, artisan cheese, and more.  Visit Wisconsin's creameries, specialty shops and retail partners for a fresh bite of Wisconsin's favorite dairy treats packed with nutrition and perfect for the whole family.

You can also taste this unique heritage in your own kitchen by grabbing some extra dairy ingredients and trying a new summer recipe for brunch, a picnic, a cookout, and beyond! Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® and Proudly Wisconsin Dairy® badges when shopping at your local grocery store.

CELEBRATE

One of the best ways to celebrate National Dairy Month in Wisconsin is to attend an iconic Breakfast on the Farm around the state.

Wisconsin dairy farms are 95% family-owned, using technology and sustainable practices to ensure they produce the best quality milk.

Our family farms use innovative farm practices that allow them to deliver the highest quality milk that makes Wisconsin home to the best dairy products, leading farms, and a cutting-edge dairy industry that defines America's Dairyland.

Visit www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month/ for more information on National Dairy Month.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

